Raychael Harjo is Orlando bound.
The Moore girls basketball standout announced she's committed to Central Florida in a tweet posted Tuesday evening.
"I am beyond excited to be committing to the University of Central Florida," Harjo tweeted. "Thank you to the UCF women's basketball staff for welcoming me to the UCF family. This is the beginning of a new chapter, go Knights, Charge On!"
Go Knights! Charge On!💛🖤⚔️ pic.twitter.com/QOBXsvZZxM— Raychael Harjo (@HarjoRaychael) April 22, 2020
The Lions junior picked the Knights, who offered her last week, over the likes of Tulsa, Missouri State and Eastern Michigan.
Harjo helped Moore reach the Class 6A state tournament this past season. The Lions were unable to finish their season, however, with the OSSAA canceling the event amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In what was ultimately the final game of her junior season, she scored 15 points in a 72-46 win over Choctaw to help Moore clinch its first state tournament berth in two decades.
The 6-foot-2 forward earned an all-conference second team selection from the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference for her stellar junior campaign. She has one more season to play in Moore's dynamic front court alongside fellow rising senior Aaliyah Moore.
