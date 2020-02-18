High school basketball: Norman High boys get back on track at Mustang

Ben Emmert scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Norman High’s 62-57 win Tuesday at Mustang.
The Tigers (10-11) have won six of their last seven games with the 6A regional tournament looming next week, the lone setback a two-point loss against Norman North last week.
Jaden Bray added 12 points and seven rebounds for NHS. Isaiah Milvo scored 12 points and Jonah Paden 11.
That effort helped offset Jacobe Johnson’s huge 34-point performance for Mustang (9-12).
NHS is at Moore on Friday.
• Balanced NHS girls rout Mustang: Chantae Embry scored 20 points to lead the way in Norman High’s 74-56 win at Mustang.
Four other players scored in double figures in one of the top-ranked Tigers’ more balanced efforts this season. Aaliyah Henderson scored 15 points, while Myka Perry, Kelbie Washington and MiKayla Parks all added 13.
Parks poured in three 3-pointers and NHS (20-1) outscored Mustang 20-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Jordyn Rollins scored 15 points for Mustang (10-11).
NHS plays at Moore on Friday.
• Cummings leads North girls: Kennedy Cummings scored 12 points and Jessika Evans added 14, as 10th-ranked Norman North won 58-41 at Edmond Memorial.
Fatima Black added seven points. North (15-7) tallied six field goals outside its top three scorers, but limited the Bulldogs (12-10) to just 17 first-half points.
North hosts Edmond North on Friday.
• This, that: Sixth-ranked Edmond Memorial (19-3) beat 10th-ranked Norman North 67-42. North (17-5) hosts Edmond North on Friday. … No. 2 Southmoore boys pulled away 76-42 at Stillwater, during an emotional night for the home team. Longtime Stillwater coach Michael Davis was coaching his final game at home.
