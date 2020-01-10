OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman High endured a gut-wrenching end to a back-and-forth game at the McGuinness Classic.
The Tigers turned the ball over during the final moments of their consolation semifinal against Deer Creek and let up a last-second lay-up to lose 47-45.
"We got to become better with finishing free throws, finishing shots around the basket,” NHS coach Rodney Dindy said, “and just towards the end game, this kind of stuff doesn't affect you.”
NHS got its most consistent production from senior Ben Emmert, who scored a team-high 24 points for the Tigers.
"He's always a great competitor and always playing to win," Dindy said.
Neither team shot the ball particularly well in the opening half, but Emmert showed off his range, knocking down two threes in the first quarter to wake NHS up. Fellow Tiger senior Jonah Paden then added six points in the second quarter to fuel NHS’ 24-21 lead at halftime.
Outside of Emmert, the Tiger offense sputtered too often in the second half to take control of the afternoon game at McCarthy Gymnasium.
NHS was down 38-35 heading into the fourth quarter and tied the game late on Emmert's third three-point shot of the day.
The Tigers' final possession came with plenty of time to set up a quality shot in the final minute but Deer Creek's clutch steal and transition score put away NHS.
“We're just having a tough time finishing games and finishing plays,” Dindy said. “We've got some things we need to get better at.”
The Tigers will face tournament-host Bishop McGuinness in the seventh-place game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
