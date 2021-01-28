High school basketball: Norman North boys back home before 5-game road swing

If they didn’t know it before, the Norman North boys learned how quickly a game can change.
The T-Wolves went through two intense battles against Broken Arrow and Sapulpa last weekend at the Shawnee Invitational, both of which went to overtime after North came back from a big second-half deficit and gave up one of its own.
North, which ranks fourth in the OSSAA’s Class 6A coaches poll, fell in the one to Broken Arrow after they mounted a major comeback and prevailed in the one against Sapulpa that it almost let slip away, leaving North coach Kellen McCoy with a simple takeaway.
“We can beat anybody,” he said, “and we can lose to anybody if we're not right.”
North managed to take third at the tournament with its win over Sapulpa. Now, the T-Wolves (11-3) are back home Friday night, where they’ll meet a struggling Deer Creek squad before hitting the road for five straight games.
North’s relied on its senior leadership through a bumpy 2020-21 campaign, which has been filled with COVID-related pauses.
North senior Jaylon White has led the charge, earning Shawnee Invitational All-Tournament honors amid tense circumstances a week ago.
“He did a good job of picking his spots,” McCoy said. “He had the ball in his hands so much that sometimes you do make turnovers a little, but he does so much for our offense. He makes plays. He keeps pressure on the defense. He keeps it simple. He's a really, really special player.”
Here’s a look at the rest of the weekend:
Girls
• Game to watch: No. 1 Norman High (9-0) at No. 11 Norman North (6-4), Saturday. The Crosstown Clash has been postponed twice due to COVID-19 issues, but the rivalry, which doubles as a huge Class 6A matchup, is poised to finally happen. Both teams will get to tune up before Saturday’s contest with games Friday night — NHS hosts Edmond Santa Fe and North hosts Deer Creek. North is looking for its first Clash win since a 48-47 victory over the Tigers on Dec. 14, 2018.
• Player to watch: Myka Perry, Norman High. The Tigers junior is coming off of an impressive 19-point performance against Stillwater on Tuesday. Perry, who’s committed to Florida, made 8-of-13 shots from the floor, helping the Tigers cruise to an 81-33 victory. Perry admitted the Tigers didn’t come out as focused as they would have liked against the Pioneers. Look for her and NHS to turn it up a notch this weekend.
• Looking ahead: No. 17 Noble (8-7) at No. 4 Carl Albert (12-3), Tuesday. The Bears are set to begin a rigorous stretch of five consecutive ranked opponents. Noble begins Tuesday at No. 4 Carl Albert before contests against No. 12 Shawnee (Feb. 5), No. 13 Guthrie (Feb. 9), No. 8 El Reno (Feb. 12) and No. 3 Piedmont (Feb. 13).
Boys
• Game to watch: No. 14 Edmond Santa Fe (9-6) at Norman High (2-11), Friday. It’s been a difficult season for coach Rodney Dindy’s inexperienced roster. The Tigers have played plenty of teams close but their record hasn’t reflected that. For example, NHS was competitive against Edmond Santa Fe when the teams met at the McGuinness Classic on Jan. 8. The Wolves pulled away for a 60-50 win. Perhaps a well-rested NHS group can pull the upset in Friday’s rematch.
• Player to watch: Caelin Hearne, Norman North. The senior had an electric showing in the Shawnee Invitational last weekend. He averaged 17 points, including a 22-point performance in North’s win over Southeast in the tournament’s third-place game. The T-Wolves wing can score in a variety of ways, making life difficult on defenders at North’s final tournament until the postseason.
• Looking ahead: No. 4 Norman North (11-3) at No. 16 Mustang (9-5), Tuesday. Following North’s home date with Deer Creek, the program enters a five-game road swing, starting with Mustang. The T-Wolves will then face 13th-ranked Moore three days later and No. 2 Edmond North a week after.