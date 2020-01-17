High school basketball: Norman North girls pay tribute to Tami Blackford in win over Edmond Memorial

Before Norman North cruised past Edmond Memorial 59-35 on Friday, the Timberwolves wore red t-shirts on top of their jerseys with what the players, coaches and the student body thought was beyond basketball.
The shirts read “Playing for Tami,” referencing Tami Blackford, a former North special needs student athlete who passed away last August, just before the fall semester started. She was 20.
Tami was beloved by the school, close with North athletics, and the T-Wolves decided Tami needed to be honored.
“It means a lot to me because they represent that they’re playing for something more than themselves,” North girls coach Rory Hamilton said. “They’re going out there and playing the game that Tami really enjoyed playing in that south gym. To go out there and play at the level that we played at, you couldn’t write a better script for honoring Tami tonight.”
The Timberwolves donned the red shirts once again before shaking hands with their opponents, and for the rest of the night when they watched the boys team play. It was a night of honoring Tami and North’s Special Olympics team, which played a game of pickup basketball at halftime.
“Special needs is just a huge thing at this school, and I don’t think people realize that they don’t get the same opportunities as we do,” said North junior forward Jessika Evens after the game, wearing her red t-shirt. “When Tami passed away before school started … Wearing this shirt represents her, and what she wasn’t able to do and what we can do. We just play for her.”
“It feels amazing,” said Billy Graves, North’s Special Olympics co-head coach. “It’s awesome to see our school just come together.”
Friday's game served as a celebration of Tami’s life, and the T-Wolves (9-3) celebrated with a rout of Edmond Memorial (7-5). They opened the game up with an 11-0 run, and finished the first half up 28-15 while shooting 8-of-20 from the field.
North was able to put the game away in the third quarter by scoring 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting, unfazed by Edmond Memorial's occasional full-court press.
Evans, the game’s leading scorer with 14 points, finished 6-of-10 from the floor, while tallying two 3-pointers.
Junior Kennedy Cummings had nine points — three 3-pointers on 3-of-7 shooting — and four Timberwolves hit at least one shot from beyond the arc.
“We played really well as a team,” Evans said. “Everyone contributed. Everyone did their role and played their part. It was just a really good team effort and everyone really hit shots tonight.”
“Every facet of the game I was proud of tonight,” Hamilton said. “We had those shots all year, they weren’t going. Tonight, they did. We were able to play at an extremely high level on both ends of the floor. We put it all together.”
Next, North travels to Moore on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
