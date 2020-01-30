High school basketball: Norman North girls prepare for revenge-minded Mustang

Rory Hamilton gathered his team during Thursday’s practice. The Norman North head coach braced them for what could be an emotional game Friday night on the T-Wolves’ home floor.
Class 6A’s ninth-ranked North welcomes No. 14 Mustang at 6 p.m. And the Broncos should be plenty motivated for their opportunity against the Timberwolves.
Hamilton reminded his squad of North’s 59-49 victory over Mustang in the 6A state semifinals last season. And the Broncos return two key starters — Jaki Rollins and Talia Pogi — who shouldn’t have trouble remembering the group that ended their state tournament run.
“Them having that nucleus back probably would fire them up a little bit to try to get some payback,” Hamilton said. “So, we're going to need to play at a high level. We're going to have to come out with great energy early in the game.
“They're really explosive offensively, so we got to do a good job guarding them and kind of go from there.”
North has some defensive momentum after holding Stillwater to just six points in the second half of its 43-22 win on Tuesday.
Hamilton isn’t keen on Tuesday night games that immediately follow tournament weekends. The grind of a three-day tournament then two days to prepare for another game is physically taxing on a roster and doesn’t allow much time for coaches to make corrections, he says.
North at least had the opportunity to shrug off its fourth-place finish at the John Nobles Tournament in Moore, which included losses to Choctaw and Roeland Park (Kansas) Bishop Miege, with its rout of Stillwater.
North senior Kayton Kite found her rhythm from beyond the arc, draining five 3-pointers to score a game-high 17 points. Fatima Black and Jessika Evans each pitched in nine points as well.
The T-Wolves’ balanced production on offense encouraged Hamilton coming off a tough weekend.
“I told them that's the sign of a team,” he said. “Not everybody's going to be at their best every single night. So, we need somebody to step up if one or two players aren't hitting or we're not playing well.”
The Broncos (9-8) will be a challenge for the T-Wolves (11-6), but Hamilton knows what his team is capable of when it can put together a complete game.
“We've shown that we can play with anybody in the state when we do that,” Hamilton said. “It's just finding that consistency right now.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
