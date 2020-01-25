SHAWNEE — The moment never appeared too large for the Norman North boys.
The Timberwolves were in this spot two weeks ago in a different tournament and against the same opponent, Class 6A’s No. 18 Choctaw.
This time, though, it was for the Shawnee Invitational championship. And on the bigger stage, another North victory seemed more improbable as it trailed by five points with 30 seconds to go in the fourth quarter.
“Guys had their heads down, we were all frustrated,” North coach Kellen McCoy said. “But I just continued to tell them to stay together, keep playing, keep fighting and stay positive.”
North fought and beat Choctaw 73-70.
It just needed two overtimes to do so.
So, about that five-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Aiden Walker, who made the go-ahead shot as time expired to top Choctaw two weeks ago, made the margin two points thanks to a 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter. North then intentionally fouled Choctaw’s Robert Gambill, who split a pair of free throws to put his team ahead 50-47.
Then came the first moment.
North sophomore Gavin Frakes, who plays quarterback for North’s football team, delivered a perfect, full-court strike to junior Jaylon White with 1.0 second left in the fourth. White then knocked down the game-tying shot as time expired.
“Down the stretch I was getting deflated, like ‘dang, we lost,’” said White, who finished with 16 points. “But [my teammates] told me to keep playing and keep my head up, so that’s what I did.”
Then came the next moment.
Choctaw had the ball, leading 60-59 with 25 seconds remaining in the first overtime.
North’s Jacob Yohn deflected a Yellowjackets pass. Caelin Hearne corralled the ball. He passed it to Yohn, who then threw it inside to Walker.
Walker drew a blocking foul, made the shot and the ensuing free throw. Both were important after Choctaw scored at the other end to force a second extra frame.
“He did a really good job of finishing around the basket,” McCoy said of Walker, who scored a team-high 23 points. “He uses his size advantage inside, did a good job of moving without the ball, running the lanes in transition and then had a couple of good looks on some rolls to the basket.”
No magic moment awaited Choctaw (8-8) in the second overtime, and 6A's No. 12 North (12-4) earned its sixth straight win.
White earned tournament MVP honors, while Walker was an all-tournament selection to cap a rollercoaster night.
"It's always tough playing a tournament, play three games in a row, and then to play the last one in double overtime," McCoy said. "We got guys hurt, guys a little under the weather. But everybody's figuring out that we just got to keep fighting and staying together. ... and some good things are happening for us."
North returns home Tuesday after a four-game road stretch. The T-Wolves will host Stillwater at 7:30 p.m.
