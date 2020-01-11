High school basketball: Norman North stuns Choctaw on Aiden Walker's 3-point buzzer-beater

OKLAHOMA CITY — Aiden Walker spent the entirety of Norman North’s battle with Choctaw out of breath.
It was his first game back with the Timberwolves after dealing with the flu all week, so Saturday’s McGuinness Classic third-place game was a struggle physically for Walker.
His recent illness, though, didn’t hinder him from any late-game heroics.
North had 4.9 seconds to inbound the ball, get to the other end of the court and break a 59-59 tie. North junior Jaylon White was met by two Choctaw defenders after receiving the inbound pass and then lobbed a pass downcourt to Walker.
The junior floated a shot a few feet behind the three-point line with literally a second to spare. Said Walker, “I knew it was in as soon as I let it go.”
Aiden Walker called game.Norman North beats Choctaw 62-59 on a buzzer beater. #okpreps pic.twitter.com/b1Unt5vxoW— Joe Buettner (@ByJoeBuettner) January 12, 2020
A North celebration ensued in the McCarthy Gymnasium bleachers after the T-Wolves cemented a 62-59 win.
North’s last-second shot was fitting for a game dictated by momentum swings.
Class 6A's 16th-ranked Choctaw threw the first punch, leading 20-12 after one quarter. North responded with 21 points in the second quarter to go ahead 33-29 at halftime. Choctaw equalized the score at 45-45 heading into the fourth.
The two teams then slugged their way through the final eight minutes, culminating in Walker’s buzzer-beating basket.
“It’s a really good feeling,” Walker said. “We’ve been working hard and we’ve grown a lot.”
The win comes 24 hours after North fell 79-58 to Midwest City in the tournament’s semifinal round.
North stayed competitive with Midwest City for three quarters before unraveling in the fourth. White’s clutch free-throw shooting and Walker’s game-winner ensured the T-Wolves didn’t endure another collapse.
White knocked down two free throws with 21.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 59.
Three turnovers — two from Choctaw and one from North — followed in the next 18 seconds to set up North’s final possession.
When asked if Saturday’s game was the craziest moment of his playing career, Walker said, “it’s definitely up there.”
Walker finished with seven points, while White led all scorers with 26.
His production came a day after scoring four points in North’s loss to Midwest City.
“My teammates and coaches trusted me,” White said regarding his bounce-back performance. “They just told me don’t worry about yesterday and to come out today and play my game.”
White made a living off attacking the lane and making shots at the rim.
North’s athletic forwards — sophomore Duncan Parham and junior Caelin Hearne — similarly thrived, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Hearne’s 11 was his lowest single-game output of the three-day McGuinness Classic but he tallied 53 combined points in North's three games. He earned McGuinness Classic all-tournament honors as a result.
“It means a lot to me,” Hearne said of receiving the accolade. “My team helped me and coach put me in a good spot to score a lot and be productive.”
Up next: North returns home Friday, Jan. 17. The T-Wolves host 6A's third-ranked Edmond Memorial, who beat Midwest City for the McGuinness Classic championship on Saturday.
