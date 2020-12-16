High school basketball: NPS cancels Crosstown Clash basketball

Norman North and Norman High's first basketball doubleheader of the season, has been put on hold, at least for the time being, Norman Public Schools announced on Wednesday.
The Crosstown Clash, scheduled for 6 and 7:30 p.m. at North's gym on Friday, is off for both the girls and boys squads.
"As director of athletics, I understand the importance of this game for our student-athletes, coaches, schools and our community," NPS' T.D. O'Hara said in a statement. "We are working diligently to find an alternative date for this contest to be rescheduled. Additional information will be shared in a timely manner when it becomes available."
The cancellation leaves NHS and North with an extended break before resuming play.
The Norman High and Norman North girls are coming off first- and third-place finishes in the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational tournament, which took place over last weekend.
The top-ranked Tigers (5-0) used double-digit wins over Del City, Putnam City West and Midwest City to win the NPS-sponsored tournament.
Following the Clash, the NHS girls were scheduled to participate in the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa over the holiday break. Tulsa Public Schools nixed the tournament, however, due to COVID-related issues.
Barring a game scheduled at the last-minute, the Tigers will resume action when they play host to No. 15 Deer Creek on Jan. 5.
The North girls, ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 6A poll, are 4-2 entering the holiday break. The T-Wolves last played at the Joe Lawson tournament, beating Putnam City West 55-39 in the third-place game.
The North girls' next game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Yukon on Jan. 5. The North boys, who were scratched from the Joe Lawson tournament last weekend due to virus issues, are slated to follow at 7:30 p.m.
The NHS boys (0-5) are off until Dec. 28 when they compete in the Duncan Holiday Classic.
While the district hopes to reschedule the first Clash, NHS is tabbed to host North on Feb. 12.