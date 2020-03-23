No news is good news for the Norman High girls.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association announced Monday nothing has changed with its plans to reschedule its hoops postseason, after health concerns over the novel coronavirus disease postponed its remaining state basketball tournaments.
The decision from the OSSAA, which will provide its next update no later than Thursday, has left several programs’ seasons in limbo. Although, if classrooms were closed for the rest of the school year, the OSSAA might have its decision made for them.
For Class 6A’s defending state champions, it’s been a difficult thing to process.
When the tournament was initially postponed, NHS coach Michael Neal and his players were already in Tulsa, awaiting their 8:30 p.m. tilt with Edmond North at Oral Roberts’ Mabee Center.
The Tigers were disappointed upon learning the news but have since come to understand the severity of the situation and the importance of the precaution.
“After they've calmed down from those initial emotions, they realized our country's doing the best that it can to keep them safe,” Neal said. “... And if it means we miss out on something like this, that's just life.”
The Tigers are stuck in an indefinite waiting period for their season to either continue or prematurely end.
The Tigers (24-1), boasting a lineup of players littered with Division I scholarship offers, were the top-ranked team in Class 6A and won 22 consecutive games entering the state tournament.
Whatever momentum NHS had, it can forget if the OSSAA does hold its state tournaments. Although, the rest of the state qualifiers will be in the same position.
“We won't complain,” Neal said. “I think our girls know that during this time to where we can't meet as a group, they know how to take care of themselves. They've been doing it for a while and they understand what they got to do to be as ready as possible with what they got.
“So, I don't think it's a hindrance because everybody's in the same boat. It's not ideal, but nothing is right now.”
NHS’ gym is unavailable for practices and coaches can’t meet with players, so Neal says his group has pivoted to at-home workouts and finding courts on their own to get up shots.
Neal doesn’t worry too much with his team not being able to hold organized practices. It’s a credit to his players’ work ethics, as well as having players with engaged parents that assist with their training, he said.
If the season doesn’t continue, Neal said his program won’t feel sorry for itself. Coming to grips with reality has been helpful for NHS as it awaits the OSSAA’s final decision.
“It was disheartening,” Neal said, “but they ultimately understand it's just a tough situation.”
