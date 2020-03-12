High school basketball: OSSAA postpones state tournaments, leaves Norman High girls in limbo

An 8:30 p.m. start to their state-tournament opener afforded the Norman High girls a light Thursday morning.
Class 6A’s reigning champion took advantage by visiting Woodland Hills Mall in south Tulsa. Soon, they’d grab lunch. And then at 3:30 p.m., they’d arrive at Mabee Center to observe Moore vs. Sapulpa with the winner advancing to play NHS or Edmond North in Friday’s state semifinals.
But before departing the Tulsa mall, NHS' return to the state tournament became indefinitely delayed.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced its decision to postpone each of its state basketball tournaments amid concerns over the coronavirus.
“To see the looks on our girls' faces, it was heartbreaking,” NHS coach Michael Neal said. “They were furious that they didn't get an opportunity to defend. … You don't have the words to kind of explain what would make it better in the situation because they're competitors.
“They want to compete. They want to play.”
The OSSAA hopes the Tigers, and the rest of the state tournament qualifiers, eventually can.
When that day will arrive is unclear.
OSSAA executive director David Jackson, along with OSSAA Board of Directors president Cecilia Robinson-Woods and vice president Dr. Mike Simpson, addressed the announcement at a news conference inside the organization’s headquarters in Oklahoma City.
Talks of postponing the tournaments increased when the OSSAA learned Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who tested positive for COVID-19, had a private workout at Del City High School and met student-athletes set to compete in this weekend’s Class 5A state tournament in Tulsa.
The OSSAA had fully planned to go ahead with its state tournaments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa as of early Thursday morning.
“In light of recent information that we have received across the state and the health concerns that we have as the governing body, the risk of students across the state playing in our activities, we have decided to postpone all OSSAA-sponsored activities for this weekend,” Jackson said. “We haven't decided when those activities would be rescheduled. We'll work on that as soon as we can.”
The OSSAA considered continuing with its Oklahoma City-based state tournaments but opted to err on the side of caution with its inability to confirm the Del City student-athletes’ possible interactions with competitors in smaller classes.
Playing the state tournaments with no fans in attendance — like the NCAA and Big 12 had decided before ultimately canceling their own tournaments — wasn’t a viable option because of the risk of student-athletes exposing one another to the disease during competition.
Jackson says the organization has not pinpointed a deadline for when it would be too late to hold the state basketball tournaments.
"We haven't thought that far yet," he said.
There would be financial ramifications to not holding the state tournaments, Jackson said. He didn't elaborate on specific figures but said it is not as pressing as student-athlete safety.
The OSSAA clarified its decision doesn't affect spring sports.
“What we're postponing are OSSAA-sponsored events, which are playoff-level events,” Jackson said. “Contests that are regular season that are going on right now, that is going to be up to that local district to make that call.”
Norman Public Schools athletics director TD O’Hara told The Transcript no decisions have been made yet in regards to spring athletic events. He could not rule out whether spring sports would be unaffected by COVID-19.
O’Hara says they’re monitoring the situation and will inform players, coaches and parents in a timely manner when answers are available.
O’Hara says NPS supports the OSSAA’s decision amid an unprecedented time in sports.
He affirmed the safety of their student-athletes and coaches are the district’s top priority but understands the frustration that stems from the postponement.
“You look forward to those weekends,” O’Hara said. “You build your entire year around this weekend. And that's your goal is to be playing this weekend. And so, those things make it challenging. But we also understand the precautionary steps that the OSSAA has taken and understand it, respect it and support it.
“We are very hopeful and our full intention is that this thing will get rescheduled and that our student-athletes there at Norman High School will have the opportunity to go up and compete for a state championship.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.