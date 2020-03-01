High school basketball: OSSAA releases area-round times, locations for all classes

The Norman High girls will return to a familiar place to reach the Class 6A state basketball tournament.
After rolling through their regional with a 79-32 win over Enid and 58-31 win over Ponca City this past weekend, the Tigers open area with Sapulpa at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Tulsa Memorial’s gym.
It’s the same venue NHS, 6A’s defending champions, played at during last year’s state quarterfinals round.
A Tiger victory against Sapulpa would advance them to the state tournament, while a loss would force them to play the winner of Broken Arrow and Mustang in an area elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Owasso.
The Norman North girls, who lost their regional championship to Edmond North, face Putnam City West at 8 p.m. Thursday at Capitol Hill.
The winner will play for a state-tournament berth at 3 p.m. Saturday at Western Heights, while the loser's season will end.
The Moore girls, who won their regional over Midwest City, will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Choctaw for a state-tournament berth. A Lions loss would force them to play the winner of North and PC West.
The Westmoore girls will battle Midwest City at 8 p.m. Thursday at Putnam City in an area-round elimination game. The winner will play the loser of Deer Creek and Edmond North at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Western Heights for a spot in the state tournament.
The Southmoore boys begin area-round play at 8 p.m. Friday in Yukon. The SaberCats will take on Northwest Classen for a shot at a state tournament berth Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against the loser of Lawton and Edmond Memorial.
The Community Christian boys play a Class 3A area-round elimination game at 3 p.m. Thursday at Western Heights against Hennessey. The winner will face either Prague or Riverside at 3 p.m. Friday at the same location.
