High school basketball: OSSAA releases area-round times, locations for all classes

Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Norman High's Myka Perry pushes down the court during the Clash basketball game, Friday, Feb 14, 2020, at Norman High School.

 Kyle Phillips

The Norman High girls will return to a familiar place to reach the Class 6A state basketball tournament.

After rolling through their regional with a 79-32 win over Enid and 58-31 win over Ponca City this past weekend, the Tigers open area with Sapulpa at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Tulsa Memorial’s gym.

It’s the same venue NHS, 6A’s defending champions, played at during last year’s state quarterfinals round.

A Tiger victory against Sapulpa would advance them to the state tournament, while a loss would force them to play the winner of Broken Arrow and Mustang in an area elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Owasso.

The Norman North girls, who lost their regional championship to Edmond North, face Putnam City West at 8 p.m. Thursday at Capitol Hill.

The winner will play for a state-tournament berth at 3 p.m. Saturday at Western Heights, while the loser's season will end.

The Moore girls, who won their regional over Midwest City, will play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Choctaw for a state-tournament berth. A Lions loss would force them to play the winner of North and PC West.

The Westmoore girls will battle Midwest City at 8 p.m. Thursday at Putnam City in an area-round elimination game. The winner will play the loser of Deer Creek and Edmond North at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Western Heights for a spot in the state tournament.

The Southmoore boys begin area-round play at 8 p.m. Friday in Yukon. The SaberCats will take on Northwest Classen for a shot at a state tournament berth Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against the loser of Lawton and Edmond Memorial.

The Community Christian boys play a Class 3A area-round elimination game at 3 p.m. Thursday at Western Heights against Hennessey. The winner will face either Prague or Riverside at 3 p.m. Friday at the same location.

Tags

Recommended for you