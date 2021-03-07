The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released its state basketball tournament brackets on Sunday.
The Norman High girls will face Midwest City in the Class 6A girls state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Sapulpa High School. If the Tigers prevail, they will play the winner of Tulsa Union and Mustang in Sapulpa at 4 p.m. on Friday.
The Class 6A girls state championship game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Mabee Center in Tulsa.
The Norman North boys will open the Class 6A tournament against Edmond North at 2 p.m. Thursday at Skiatook High School. If the T-Wolves advance to the semifinals, they will face the winner of Edmond Memorial and Broken Arrow at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the same venue.
The 6A boys’ state title game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at Mabee Center.
Here is the full schedule of Class 6A state tournament brackets:
Class 6A girls
Thursday (at Sapulpa)
Game 1: Tulsa Union vs. Mustang, 2 p.m.
Game 2: Choctaw vs. Bixby, 4 p.m.
Game 3: Norman High vs. Midwest City, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Edmond North vs. Putnam City North, 8 p.m.
Friday (at Sapulpa)
Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday (at Mabee Center)
State championship game, 11:30 a.m.
Class 6A boys
Thursday (at Skiatook)
Game 1: Norman North vs. Edmond North, 2 p.m.
Game 2: Putnam City North vs. Owasso, 4 p.m.
Game 3: Edmond Memorial vs. Broken Arrow, 6 p.m.
Game 4: Del City vs. Edmond Santa Fe, 8 p.m.
Friday (at Skiatook)
Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday (at Mabee Center)
State championship game, 8 p.m.
