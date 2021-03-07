Putnam City North vs North High School Varsity Girls Basketball - March 4, 2021

Norman Tiger's Myka Perry (1) driving the basketball past Putnam City North Panther Paris Hardwick (24) during the game on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Norman High School Gymnasium.

 Nicholas Rutledge

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released its state basketball tournament brackets on Sunday.

The Norman High girls will face Midwest City in the Class 6A girls state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Sapulpa High School. If the Tigers prevail, they will play the winner of Tulsa Union and Mustang in Sapulpa at 4 p.m. on Friday.

The Class 6A girls state championship game is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Mabee Center in Tulsa.

The Norman North boys will open the Class 6A tournament against Edmond North at 2 p.m. Thursday at Skiatook High School. If the T-Wolves advance to the semifinals, they will face the winner of Edmond Memorial and Broken Arrow at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the same venue.

The 6A boys’ state title game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at Mabee Center.

Here is the full schedule of Class 6A state tournament brackets:

Class 6A girls 

Thursday (at Sapulpa)

Game 1: Tulsa Union vs. Mustang, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Choctaw vs. Bixby, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Norman High vs. Midwest City, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Edmond North vs. Putnam City North, 8 p.m.

Friday (at Sapulpa)

Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday (at Mabee Center)

State championship game, 11:30 a.m.

Class 6A boys

Thursday (at Skiatook)

Game 1: Norman North vs. Edmond North, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Putnam City North vs. Owasso, 4 p.m.

Game 3: Edmond Memorial vs. Broken Arrow, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Del City vs. Edmond Santa Fe, 8 p.m.

Friday (at Skiatook)

Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday (at Mabee Center)

State championship game, 8 p.m.

