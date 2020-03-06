YUKON — Perhaps Southmoore was never supposed to face Saturday night at the area tournament.
Of course, given that it’s the SaberCats’ only route back to the Class 6A state tourney, they’ll take it. Heck, maybe it’s better this way.
Because they topped Northwest Classen 59-43 Friday night at Yukon High School, they’ve earned a shot at Lawton High at 6:30 tonight, back in Yukon.
Also, forced to take the long route, they’ll get to face the Wolverines coming off a particularly good game and a better one than that from their big man inside, Sam Godwin.
How dominant was the SaberCats’ 6-foot-9 post Friday against the Knights?
Well, he finished 10 of 13 from the field, a made 3-pointer included, and two of his misses were blown dunks. He finished with 24 points and eight rebounds.
Foul trouble limited Godwin in the first half — he picked up his second with 3:07 left in the second quarter — but he made up for it with a 16-point second half, including 10 in the third quarter.
He then scored two of the SaberCats’ first three baskets of the fourth quarter, blowing the game open, pushing Southmoore’s lead to 51-28.
“In the second half, we really tried to make it a point to pound the ball inside to Sam,” Southmoore coach Tim Stogsdill said.
Godwin led, but all the SaberCats were pretty good.
Point guard Jordan Thompson only had three points through three quarters, yet still seemed to control the game, dishing five of his six assists, grabbing six of his seven rebounds and nabbing all three of his steals before the final frame. And because he hit his free throws, he finished with nine points anyway.
Steven Jackson added nine points. J’Lynn Counters added seven.
Off the bench, Jamarion Butler only scored two, but when he came in to spell Godwin following the foul trouble, he grabbed three quick rebounds before the half.
Indeed, it was an 10-0 run to close the first half, the points coming from Butler, Jackson and Counters, that took the SaberCats’ edge to 29-17 by intermission.
Davion Warden led Northwest Classen with 17 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, and six rebounds. Mayven Moore added eight points.
A year ago, said Stogsdill, his team made use of the gift of never having taken a season so far.
“We didn’t know what the heck we were doing,” he said.
If that contributed to blowing a halftime lead in a state tourney semifinal to Booker T. Washington, it was also part of the reason the SaberCats made it so far in the first place.
This time?
“We’re a senior ballclub and you could tell that they felt the pressure of this is it,” Stogsdill said.
Every starter’s a 12th-grader.
Friday, they responded.
Tonight, they’ll try doing it again.
