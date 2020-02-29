High school basketball playoffs: Hearne's fourth-quarter heroics can't bring T-Wolves all the way back

MIDWEST CITY — Of all the things Norman North coach Kellen McCoy said to put what happened Friday, the first night of the Class 6A boys playoffs, into context, this may have been his best thought.
“The west side is stacked,” he said, “and it’s going to be a bloodbath over here.”
Figuratively, of course.
So it was.
The Timberwolves may have been upset 59-55 by Northwest Classen, ending North’s postseason hopes in the driveway, yet the Knights getting that upset required no miracle.
North entered 17-6, ranked 10th. Northwest entered 14-9 and likely under-ranked at No. 17.
“They were very, very quick,” McCoy said. “They’ve got some guys that were very hard to stay in front of.”
The Knights defended and shot the ball well, too.
The whole game was the lead Northwest built after the two teams entered halftime tied 24-24, taking an 11-point edge by the fourth quarter’s first few minutes and what North did in response, eventually making it a two-point game, even with possession.
In the end, Northwest’s burst was just enough to withstand North’s comeback. But had that comeback been enough, Caelin Hearne would have been the hero, in part because he wasn’t supposed to play at all.
“He sprained his ankle yesterday,” McCoy said. “Overnight, they said he wasn’t going to play, but he gutted it out.”
Hearne was the biggest reason North got back in the game, finishing with 21 points, including 12 in the fourth-quarter on just six field goal attempts.
The T-Wolves went more than six minutes without scoring between the end of the third quarter and the opening frames of the fourth.
Jaylon White ended the drought, hitting 1 of 2 free throws, but Northwest’s Davien Warden answered with a 3 putting the Knights on top 48-37. Hearne answered with a 2 and McCoy called timeout with 4:58 remaining.
Northwest’s B.J. Kennedy put the Knights back on top by 11 points, yet that was followed by back-to-back White-assisted 3s from Hearne, followed by another 2 from Hearne.
When White hit another 1 of 2 from the foul line, the T-Wolves had moved within 52-50 with 3:05 still to play.
Northwest’s Mayven Moore and White then traded baskets, before Moore missed from 3 — not the shot his coach wanted — finally giving North the chance to tie or take the lead.
White went for the lead from a few feet right of the top of the key, front-rimming the attempt. That wasn’t the shot his coach wanted either.
“I would have liked to go to the rim,” McCoy said.
The Knights hit 5 of 6 free throws down the stretch. The only points North managed were three free throws from Jacob Wood, fouled getting off a 3-point try from the right corner.
White finished with 20 points and three assists for the T-Wolves, but struggled after the half, hitting just 2 of 10 shots.
Duncan Parham finished with six points. Aiden Walker grabbed eight rebounds, five off the offensive glass, but only scored on a single put-back.
“We struggled to finish inside,” McCoy said.
Warden led Northwest with 21 points. Moore finished with 15.
McCoy was just fine with his team’s effort.
“These guys absolutely played their hearts out,” he said.
Yet, when one side of the state’s loaded, a good team can lose, even on the postseason’s first night.
• Midwest City boys 77, Moore 69: The fifth-ranked ranked Bombers led the whole way, but the Lions did not go down quietly, netting 28 fourth-quarter points that, at the very least, made the final eight minutes terrific viewing.
Malachi Lee led Moore with 16 points, Dylan McDougal added 14 and Marcus Dockins finished with 10.
Midwest City's Christian Cook led all scorers with 24 points. Kevin Overton finished with 18.
The Lions (8-16) outscored the Bombers (20-3) 40-36 in the second half after trailing 41-29 at the half.
