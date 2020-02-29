The Norman High girls basketball team was all smiles as they filed to the left and the right of senior forward Bradyn Brown after their 58-31 win over Ponca City Friday afternoon at the NHS gym.
She held a plaque that read “2020” at the top and “Regional Champion” at the bottom, both in a shiny gold hue.
The Tigers’ win streak reached 21 in an immensely successful season for the 6A state title favorites, and being just one win away from playing in the state tournament is a huge confidence boost for the team moving forward.
But NHS head coach Michael Neal insists the confidence from a massive win streak can hurt momentum, and says an increased sense of urgency will be the difference in their back-to-back state title efforts.
“I think every win [is a momentum boost], especially now in the playoffs,” Neal said after the win. “Unfortunately with the win streak, sometimes we feel it’s supposed to happen instead of going to go make it happen. We’re keeping our sense of urgency about all the little details we talk about as a team and making sure we lock down on every possession.”
The Tigers’ intensity showed through their defense against the Lady Cats, who struggled mightily in the second and third quarters to fend off NHS' perimeter defense.
A dramatic first quarter saw NHS claw its way to a 16-12 lead by the end of the quarter. They played from behind for the first five minutes of the game until sophomore guard Myka Perry found freshman guard Aaliyah Henderson for an and-one layup to put the Tigers up 10-7 with 3:05 left before the second quarter.
NHS never gave the lead back, thanks to its second-quarter defense that suffocated Ponca City. The Lady Cats tallied only four points in the second quarter, and the Tigers went into the locker room up 28-16 at the half.
“We knew we had to come out hard,” junior forward Chante Embry said. She continued to explain how the scouting report for Ponca City was to deny as many shot opportunities as possible, citing the 36 3-point attempts from Ponca City in its last game. “We knew we had to just shut them down. Hands up and play up close.”
On the other end, Embry and her teammates were able to take advantage of Ponca City's turnover struggles. Embry finished the game with 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field, one night after being recognized for reaching 1,000 points for her career.
She also tallied four assists, thanks to precise back-door cuts from NHS' guards. The Tigers forced five turnovers in the third quarter, resulting in them pulling away just before the fourth quarter with a 45-27 lead.
In addition to its 20-of-45 shooting, NHS held Ponca City to 10 of 27 from the field.
“I think our only reaction is ‘How can I hurry up and not let them get the shots off?’” Neal said. “Because (Ponca City’s) a great shooting team. … We had to make sure we got back to doing what we do on the defensive end without letting them get the shots off.”
Along with Embry, the game’s leading scorer, teammates Perry and Henderson finished with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Junior guard Kelbie Washington tallied five assists with her seven points on 3-of-6 shooting. Five different Tigers tallied assists.
Norman High will play for a spot in the state championship against Sapulpa at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The location has yet to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.