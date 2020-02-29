High school basketball playoffs: Norman North girls can't rebound from early board deficit at Edmond North

EDMOND — The Norman North girls can still go back to the state tournament, though the road has become far more difficult.
Having fought back from an early deficit Saturday afternoon at Edmond North, if the Timberwolves could only have scored 12 fourth-quarter points, they might be in the driver’s seat to again reach Class 6A’s final eight.
Instead, they canned just 2 of 9 final-period attempts and just 2 of 4 from the free-throw line, allowing the eighth-ranked Huskies to get away 42-36 winners.
North’s failure, however, wasn’t rooted in the shots it missed late. The T-Wolves are fine with a slug-it-out fourth quarter, when the game gets physical and points come hard.
“That’s kind of who we are,” North coach Rory Hamilton said.
The failure came early, when Edmond North got out to a 15-5 fourth quarter lead that was sparked by a 12 to 2 rebounding advantage.
“It started off bad in the first quarter,” North point guard Kennedy Cummings said. “We didn’t get any offensive rebounds … Rebounding was just driving us down.”
The Huskies first eight points were all generated by offensive rebounds.
Indeed, the best player on the court wasn’t the game’s leading scorer, Edmond North’s Graycen Holden, who finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, but her teammate, Laci Steele, the game’s leading rebounder, who netted 11 points to go with her 13 boards.
North had no answer to Steele’s game-long toughness.
Two early touch fouls whistled against Jessika Evans had North’s senior star forward playing tentatively and still she couldn’t keep from fouling out, having scored eight points to go with five rebounds, with 5:29 remaining.
Evans’ ouster didn’t make the final minutes any easier for North, which put up nine fourth-quarter shots, making half of its four 2-point attempts and missing all five of its 3-point attempts.
Fatima Black helped North keep pace in the third quarter, firing off a quartet of 3-pointers, making three, but she couldn’t find the range in the final frame, going 0 for 3 from the field.
Nor could frequent sharpshooter Kayton Kite find her shot. She scored the game’s first basket, a 3 from the right side, yet hit just 1 of 6 from distance the rest of the way, coming up off-target twice in the fourth quarter.
“It really did feel like we were running forever and getting nowhere, and then, finally, we got Fatima to hit a few 3s and we got a few steals,” Cummings said, “but nothing that could put us at the top.”
Black’s nine points, all in the third quarter, led the T-Wolves.
Keely Hunt added seven points off the bench, two of them on a single possession in which she drew a foul and missed both her free throws, only to get the ball back, get fouled again, and hit both her free throws.
Toni Papahronis finished with six points and six rebounds for Edmond North.
The ninth-ranked T-Wolves fell to 17-9. The Huskies improved to 19-7. Entering, each had beaten the other on their home court.
North now faces Putnam City West, which fell at Deer Creek Saturday afternoon, in an area elimination game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
If it can win that one, it will meet the loser of Thursday’s winner’s bracket contest between Edmond North and Deer Creek.
On a neutral court, the T-Wolves could very well meet Edmond North again to get back to the state tourney.
North’s board woes were not limited to the first quarter. The T-Wolves were beaten 37 to 18 on the glass over the full 32 minutes.
“When it was a one-possession game,” Hamilton said, “we could never quite get that one rebound that we needed … We didn’t do the little things that we needed to win.”
Perhaps next time.
