High school basketball playoffs: Royals still kicking after Jobe, Canty come up big after half

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Community Christian boys are trying to run the gauntlet that is the Class 3A area tourney losers bracket at Western Heights.
All the Royals must do is win three games in three days and they’ll find themselves in their first state tourney since leaving the OCSAA for the OSSAA many years ago.
Against Riverside, they led by two at the half, yet hardly felt like they’d played like themselves.
Making matters more difficult, big man Josh Martin picked up his third foul in the second quarter and coach Tim Price was inclined to see if the Royals could live without him, at least for a little while.
How’d it go?
Well, if the Royals have a better half in them than the one they closed with Friday, it will be something to see.
The final score was 63-47 and CCS (24-4) did it honestly, doing about everything right over the game’s last 16 minutes.
The Royals shot 79 percent (15 of 19) after the half, out-rebounded Riverside 16 to 5 after the half, made 6 of 8 free throws after the half and turned the ball over a reasonable five times after the half.
Blessed with size beyond Martin, Bai Jobe scored all 11 of his points after the half and Liam Canty scored eight of his 11 after the half.
Martin and Jack Cole wound up leading the Royals with 13 points, yet Jobe and Canty were the post-intermission drivers.
“We made a couple of minor adjustments in the second half and were able to let our big guys work in a one-on-one situation in the post,” Price said. “It wasn’t so structured. It was more of a freelance thing where we kind of opened the floor up.”
It’s interesting he put it that way because when the Royals opened the floor up — via a four-in, one-out motion offense — they pounded Riverside (23-7) inside.
In the first two quarters, CCS hit 1 of 4 from beyond the 3-point arc. In the third and fourth, the Royals did not attempt a 3-pointer.
They didn’t need to.
“The guys did a good job of being patient and getting good quality shots,” Price said.
Jackson Bush scored the Royals first basket of the second half. It was followed by four baskets from Canty.
“Coach came into the locker room [at the half] and kind of gave us a motivational speech,” Canty said. “I feel like that’s what drove me.”
Riverside got 14 points from Kris Bostone, who hit 4 of 5 from 3-point land and finished with 14 points. Hayden BigSoldier added 11 and Ricky Garza nine.
Though the Royals big men led, it was a couple of guards who delivered the play that broke the game open, when Cade Bond found a slashing Cole with a backdoor pass about two-thirds of the way through the third quarter.
Cole made the shot as well as the free throw he earned for being fouled, giving CCS it’s first 10-point edge, 43-33.
When Jobe opened the fourth quarter with a pair of baskets, followed by a deuce from Martin, it was 51-37 and the Royals were on their way.
“We knew if we lost, our season would be over,” Jobe said.
They didn’t lose.
Not even close.
The Royals are back in action at Western Heights at 8 p.m. Saturday, playing the loser of Friday’s late game between Perry and 10th-ranked Perry and No. 1 Millwood.
