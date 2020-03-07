High school basketball playoffs: SaberCats, all of them, stop Wolverines to reach state tourney

YUKON — If there was a moment Saturday when everybody knew it would be Southmoore’s night, it came with 3:40 to play in the fourth quarter.
In a sticky game that struggled to move, a Lawton turnover turned into a Southmoore transition chance, Jordan Thompson and Sam Godwin running parallel paths, Jordan out front.
As he reached the paint, Thompson two-hand-underhanded the ball into the air, Godwin took flight, grabbed it at its summit and threw it down.
Here was the SaberCats’ exclamation point, announcing their return to the Class 6A state tournament, in what would become a 47-32 victory over Lawton High.
It was entirely emphatic.
It was also just Godwin’s second field goal of the night, which explained something else about the victory.
“We had other kids step up tonight and make plays. It wasn’t just Sam and JT tonight,” Southmoore coach Tim Stogsdill said. “Other guys contributed, guys coming off the bench played well for us.”
Godwin still finished with a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds, four of the points at the free-throw line. And “JT” — point guard Jordan Thompson — still had six points to go with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Still, it was an aggregate performance that pointed toward how difficult it may be to stop stop the SaberCats in Tulsa beginning Thursday.
Eight guys played, eight guys scored, seven grabbed at least one rebound, six grabbed at least three, six delivered at least a single assist.
Lawton (21-5), fourth-ranked and this season’s champion at the Moore-hosted John Nobles Invitational, a championship earned at Southmoore’s expense via a 66-61 victory, boasts two athletic big men — 6-foot-7 Jamel Graves, 6-6 Ashawnti Hunter — among their starting five, as well as 6-8 Laquon Williams coming off the bench.
They made it hard on Godwin inside, yet the rest of the SaberCats made it hard on all the Wolverines.
Darryn Ryan matched Lawton’s Marty Perry for game-high scoring honors with 12 points, yet the most telling figure came on the boards, where Southmoore out-rebounded Lawton 38 to 19.
That figure reflected an intensity that was also present defensively.
The Wolverines would have been in the game longer had they hit more than 3 of 15 3-point attempts. Also, that may have been their only chance because, despite their size, the second-ranked SaberCats (22-4) gave them no other shots.
“I think that was the best defensive game we’ve had,” Godwin said. “We just locked in all week practicing, getting better. We knew they had two bigs, so me and Brody [Urquhart] would have to play physical in the paint and follow the scouting report.”
Southmoore trailed 4-3, yet not again after a pair of free throws from Godwin made it 5-4 early in the first quarter.
The SaberCats held the Wolverines to 11 first-half points, taking a 10-point halftime lead
A 12-2 third-quarter Lawton run made the game feel temporarily dicey, yet all it brought the Wolverines within was seven points, which became 10 when Ryan closed the third quarter with a 3-pointer.
Lawton was never closer than nine points in the fourth quarter.
“One of our themes this year has been unfinished business,” Stogsdill said. “We felt like we had a chance to play for a state championship last year.”
They did, taking a big halftime lead over eventual state champion Booker T. Washington on the state tourney’s second day.
Now they have another one.
