High school basketball primer: Norman High girls postpone game with Yukon

The Norman High girls’ home date with Yukon tonight has been postponed, Norman Public Schools announced Thursday morning.
The boys’ game is still on for 7:30 p.m., but the undefeated NHS girls will sit out this weekend due to COVID-19 protocol.
The Tigers are fresh off of a 78-30 win at Southmoore on Tuesday. NHS sophomore Aaliyah Henderson led the team with 23 points to help the program win its 34th consecutive game.
NHS (12-0) has yet to deal with major COVID-19 issues, making for less rescheduled games. But as the season winds down, making games up will become even more difficult.
NPS is offering refunds for electronic tickets already purchased for tonight’s NHS girls contest. For those interested, contact Ashley Frazier at ashleyf@norman.k12.ok.us.
Here is a look at the rest of the weekend in the area:
Girls
• Player to watch: Kennedy Cummings, Norman North. The senior guard, who’s signed to play at East Central, was banged up last Friday during North’s game against Deer Creek. She missed North’s Crosstown Clash tilt with Norman High the following day but returned to the lineup this past Tuesday. She scored 11 points in a 43-30 loss to fifth-ranked Mustang. A more rested Cummings will try to lead North to an upset win over eighth-ranked Moore tonight.
• Game to watch: Shawnee (7-8) at Noble (8-9), tonight. Class 5A’s 17th-ranked Noble girls are set to host No. 12 Shawnee at 6 p.m. and looking to add a ranked win ahead of the postseason. The Noble girls need the extra chance after missing out on one Tuesday, falling 51-37 to fourth-ranked Carl Albert on the road.
• Looking ahead: If the NHS girls resume play next week, a colossal home matchup awaits them. The Tigers are scheduled to host Class 4A’s top-ranked Classen SAS at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Classen SAS is 12-1 with wins already over 6A’s Moore, Midwest City and Choctaw.
Boys
• Player to watch: Chiante Tramble, Norman High. The Tiger freshman has been a consistent scoring option and posted another 13 points in a 69-57 loss to Southmoore on Tuesday. While NHS is tackling major growing pains within its program, Tramble has only gotten better as the season’s progressed. The Tigers played a tough Southmoore team for 32 minutes before the Sabercats overpowered the Tigers late. Perhaps their luck will turn against the Millers (3-6).
• Game to watch: Norman North (13-3) at Edmond North (13-4), Saturday. Class 6A’s fourth-ranked T-Wolves meet the fifth-ranked Huskies in Edmond for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The T-Wolves are coming off of a 69-48 win at Mustang on Tuesday, while Edmond North took care of Yukon 54-40 to end a two-game losing skid. Norman North has topped Edmond’s other two schools, Santa Fe and Memorial, and will go for another on the road.
• Looking ahead: The Noble boys have a gauntlet ahead of them next week. The Bears will host 5A’s No. 14 El Reno on Feb. 12 before facing top-ranked Carl Albert the next day in Midwest City. The Bears, who have been on pause due to COVID-related issues, then get to face Class 6A’s No. 2 Del City three days later.