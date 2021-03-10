High school basketball Q&A: Kayden Carter discusses injury, T-Woves' camaraderie

Kayden Carter doesn’t recall much following the sequence that ended his junior season at Norman North before it truly started.
It was the T-Wolves’ second game of their 2019-20 season. Carter forced a steal and pushed a fast-break. He then went up for a dunk and felt his leg give out after making contact with another player.
He struggles to remember what immediately happened next but he soon found out he sustained a tibial plateau fracture.
The injury forced him to miss the rest of North’s season, which ended with a regional semifinals loss to Northwest Classen. Had the North senior been healthy, he couldn’t help but think of the impact he could have made on the game.
This season, he didn’t have to imagine how he might have assisted the T-Wolves.
For the first time since 2018, North is back in the Class 6A state tournament, where it will face Edmond North at 2 p.m. today. Carter, who’s averaging 10.5 points, has been instrumental in helping the T-Wolves get there.
The Transcript caught up with Carter to discuss his comeback from the injury and where he sees this team going:
Q: What did it feel like to get back out on the court after finally being cleared to play again in July?
A: It was kind of scary, honestly. I was shying away from contact and everything. But once I got hit that first time and fell, everything felt fine, and that was just what I needed — to realize everything was going to be OK and not be scared.
Q: When you were finally back from injury and playing again, how difficult was it when your team went on a COVID pause in December and were forced to sit out for three weeks?
A: It was definitely frustrating, because I felt like we were just starting to pick up and then we hit that little hiatus. It just helped motivate us that when we get back, it can all be taken away from us and we have to take advantage of every game.
Q: With so many seniors, this figures to be a fairly tight-knit group, correct?
A: Really tight knit. We've all been friends, at least me, Caelin [Hearne], Jacob [Yohn] and Aiden [Walker], playing together since fifth grade. So, we're all super close. We have really good chemistry. And then when JJ [Jaylon White] came along our freshman year, he fit right in. He really didn't miss a beat. I feel like we've known him forever.
Q: Between you, White and Hearne, you have three players averaging 10 or more points. How big is that for you all to have so many options in the playoffs?
A: I think it will take us super far, because if I'm not having a good night, JJ is bound to have one. Or if JJ's not, we're gonna pick each other up, because that's what we do.
Q: How far can this team go?
A: I think we can compete with anybody on any given night. It really does come down to us, because I really feel like we can beat anybody but we can also be beat, it's just dependent on us.