High school basketball roundup: North girls fall, Southmoore boys survive

MOORE — It’s hard for the Norman North girls to have a good game when senior forward Jessika Evans struggles to have one of her own.
That was Saturday afternoon for the Timberwolves, who fell 64-41 to Bishop Miege, out of Kansas City, Kansas.
The loss, North’s second in as many days, and it meant the Timberwolves finished fourth at the John Nobles Invitational at Moore High School.
Evans joined teammate and junior point guard Kennedy Cummings with a co-team-high 11 points.
Evans, though, struggled from the field, making 3 of 18 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, adding four rebounds.
Cummings went 3 of 5 from 3-point land, yet just 1 of 7 from within the arc. She added seven rebounds and five assists.
Bishop Miege offered height, length and shooting touch from deep.
Ashton Verholst, at 6-3, may have been the tallest player on the court, yet came armed with a perimeter game, hitting 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, netting 17 points.
Still, she couldn’t keep up with her year-younger and inch-short sister, Payton, who finished with 23 points, — 3 of 6 from 3-point land — 11 rebounds and three assists.
The ninth-ranked T-Wolves fell to 10-6 on the season.
• Southmoore boys 62, Moore 59: Down 14-2 in the first quarter, the the Lions wound up giving the top-ranked SaberCats all they wanted in the third-place game at the John Nobles Invitational.
The Lions (6-10) went on a 13-0 run after falling behind 55-44 in the second minute of the fourth quarter to lead 57-55.
Yet, that’s when Southmoore finally responded, ending the drought with a field goal from Sam Godwin with 1:54 remaining.
The SaberCats (12-2) knocked down 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to get out with their victory.
Southmoore’s Jordan Thompson led all scorers with 21 points. Godwin added 12 and eight rebounds.
Moore got 17 points from Marcus Dockins, including nine in the fourth quarter. Jawan Mukes added 12 and three assists. Justin Martin added 10.
• Southmoore girls 43, HFC 22: The SaberCats picked up their first win of the season, claiming seventh-place at the John Nobles Invitational by taking down HFC Academy.
Southmoore (1-11) won easily, leading 24-7 at the half.
The SaberCats were led by Madison Crandall’s 16 points.
