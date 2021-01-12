The Norman North boys made a big leap, what might have been a No. 1 at No. 2 girls matchup has been foiled and yet another boys team from Norman can now call itself a top-five team.
That is the tale being told by the latest coach-voted high school basketball rankings, administered by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
The OSSAA doesn’t get the discipline required from coaches to offer weekly polls in all of the sports it administers, but it does from basketball coaches and that's a good thing this week, if only to know what Class 6A skippers think of the North boys.
After knocking off the then-No. 11, -No. 1 and -No.7 teams in the state — Edmond Santa Fe, Edmond Memorial, Choctaw — back-to-back-to-back at the McGuinness Classic last weekend, the Timberwolves jumped seven spots, from No. 12 to No. 5, receiving one first-place vote.
North (7-2) sits behind No. 1 Edmond North (7-1, 22 first-place votes), No. 2 Edmond Memorial (7-1, seven first-place votes), No. 3 Putnam City West (8-3) and No. 4 Putnam City North (5-2).
The second-half of the Class 6A boys top-10, in order, includes Choctaw, Del City, Owasso, Bixby (one first-place vote) and Midwest City.
No. 1 vs. No. 2 foiled
The Norman North girls are in the first week of a two-week pause to their season, the result of coronavirus concerns, a state of affairs that will rob the season’s first Crosstown Clash of half its entries.
Already rescheduled, the first of the season’s two Clashes was to be played Saturday. It still will be, yet only the boys, Norman High at Norman North for a 7 p.m. tip.
The day before, Friday, NHS is at Moore, and if last week’s Class 6A girls rankings were still in play, it would be a matchup of the No. 1 Tigers and the No. 2 Lions.
It still figures to be a good game, only now it will be the No. 1 Tigers (6-0) at the No. 5 Lions (6-2), Moore having fallen to No. 7 Bixby (8-4) and Class 4A No. 1 Classen SAS (5-1) in tourney play over the weekend.
Royals move up
The Community Christian boys, whose only loss this season came opening night against Class 4A No. 2 Heritage Hall, has moved up to No. 4 in the Class 3A rankings after winning three games in tourney play at Hinton over the weekend.
The Royals (9-1) knocked off archrival and fifth-ranked Christian Heritage 55-48 in Saturday’s final.
Friday, No. 1 Millwood visits CCS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.