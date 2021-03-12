SAPULPA — Because a broadcaster had resorted to the worst racial slur and a flurry of curses to describe the Norman High girls as they knelt for the national anthem on Thursday, the game NHS and Union played Friday felt both bigger and smaller than the Class 6A state tourney semifinal it was.
If the nation wasn’t watching, via Twitter, it was at least aware of the Tigers and Redskins, though perhaps not for what might happen the four quarters after the tip.
There was even some evidence the Tigers’ minds were in more than one place. For the second straight day, the ball was sticky, not moving, and NHS appeared unclear about what to do against the zone defense of another opponent.
That was until Kelbie Washington drew a charge with 5:09 remaining, the Tigers found another gear and, though Union had one rally left in it before the end, it could not get in the way of NHS’ eventual 53-50 triumph.
At 11:30 this morning inside Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center, the Tigers will play Bixby hoping to secure the program’s sixth state championship and, sort of, it’s second straight; sort of because the tourney was canceled a year ago in fear of the coronavirus, yet NHS won it the last time it was decided, in 2019.
The charge Washington took was great theatre. She was playing with three fouls and her team had already trailed by nine points and still trailed 32-27. Nevertheless, she remained a defensive pest and Union’s Takyla Pitts, tired of it, extended a forearm to create space, sending Washington tumbling backward above the free-throw circle.
Washington was on her back when she knew she’d won the call and very nearly propelled herself back to her feet with her head in her excitement.
The rest of the quarter, the Tigers hardly missed. The charge Washington took ignited a 12-5 run and only because Union post Sydni Smith closed the frame with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer did the fourth quarter begin tied.
NHS just kept going, beginning the final frame on a 10-2 sprint that began with buckets from Zya Vann, Myka Perry and Chante Embry and closed with two streaking layups from Washington.
That made it 49-41.
Because the Redskins hit all five of their free throws down the stretch and the Tigers could only muster 2 of 6, the game ended with one final crazy possession that included three Union heaves at the basket.
None of them were particularly close and the last one, from Smith, was too desperate to draw iron.
The Tigers had found their game in time and long enough to be one of the last two teams standing.
Coach Michael Neal didn’t say questions about his team’s kneeling, the racist comments that were made on Thursday or the fact that Union, in a show of solidarity, also knelt for Friday’s anthem, were off limits.
Instead, he listened to them and spoke about the game instead.
“We’re here to play basketball and I told our girls that’s what we’re here to do and if we focused on that, I promised them everything’s going to take care of itself,” he said, “and the way they played today I’m so proud of them.”
Washington thought the charge she took created energy for her team, but she wasn’t accepting much credit.
“I feed off every single one of those girls, even the ones on the bench … we just all feed off each other and we’re all leaders,” she said. “I think that’s why we won the game at the end. Even though we’re down by nine or whatever the case is and we’re not getting [calls], we’re going to win the game.”
Helping keep her team remain afloat when it was chasing Union, Embry led the Tigers with 14 points and eight rebounds. Perry added 13 and five boards. Washington finished with 12, four boards and three assists.
Union got 18 points from Kaylen Nelson, 11 Smith and nine from Pitts.
Still, a testament to NHS’ defense, the Redskin trio made just 13 of 40 shots. The rest of their teammates made 5 of 17.
Union fell to 19-2.
NHS improved to 18-0.
One game remains.
