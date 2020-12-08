MOORE — What initially seemed like a rout by the Norman North boys became an offensively stagnant performance as the game reached its final period.
The Timberwolves managed to hang on against Southmoore 51-44 after leading by more than 15 points for most of Tuesday’s game.
The Timberwolves had a clear size advantage against the SaberCats, which coach Kellen McCoy looked to take advantage of heading into the matchup.
“You know we didn’t get to see a lot of film on them, but we knew we had a size advantage and tried to throw it inside and really play inside-out,” McCoy said. “They’re very physical and handsy. They got some tips and deflections and they did a really good job on their post defense tonight.”
Those turnovers became more and more of an ink blot on Norman North’s story. The T-Wolves finished with 11 turnovers to the SaberCats’ 6.
Norman North’s offense, though, was not without excitement.
North senior Caelin Hearne stood out as a multi-level scorer. He posted 11 points, seven of which came in the Timberwolves’ 9-point third quarter. Part of the size advantage McCoy referred to was highlighted in every matchup Hearne found himself in on Tuesday.
Most of North’s roster struggled to find offensive rhythm, but defensive players like Kayden Carter and Duncan Parham often found themselves shutting down whichever Southmoore guard drove through the defense.
Carter, in particular, had an emphatic block midway through the second quarter while the Timberwolves’ were building their largest lead of the night.
The Timberwolves prevailed, but McCoy expects more from his team moving forward.
“I mean, we’re just so far from where we need to be and would like to be,” McCoy said. “It’s kind of raggedy basketball right now, struggling to make shots, struggling to find rhythm.”
The COVID-19 pandemic also has his team behind the curve right now, according to McCoy.
“You know we’re just probably a couple months behind from where we would normally be and where we would like to be,” he said. “So we’re just going to continue to work and get the guys to buy into what we’re trying to do.”
