EDMOND — Community Christian arrived in Edmond with its eyes on a state championship.
The top-ranked Royals placed two at the podium — sophomore Kenneth Weber taking eighth overall and senior Maverick Stephenson right behind him at ninth.
CCS couldn’t quite get over the hump in its bid for its program's first state title, finishing second in the 4A boys state cross country race to Oklahoma Christian School.
While state runner-up wasn’t what CCS had in mind, Royals coach Ayodolle Ellis appreciated her team’s effort.
“This was a great accomplishment,” Ellis said. “Our guys worked super hard. Our goal is always No. 1. But I think we were really pleased with the results and I’m just proud of their performance.”
The CCS girls had a strong day as well, taking fourth overall behind junior Haley Smith, who finished the 3200-meter race in 12:45.11 and placed 15th.
Fellow junior Gracie Sanders finished 37th overall with a time of 13:25.29.
• Noble girls takes 2nd with well-rounded effort: The Bears, seeking their first girls cross country state championship, were as consistent as one could ask of them.
Noble's scorers ranged from 10th to 28th in the team scoring. Sophomore sisters Autumn Hickok and Leah Hickok led Noble with times of 20:13.77 and 20:22.49 for 10th and 12th place overall, respectively.
Noble senior Carly Williams (20:29.26) wasn't far behind, nor was sophomore Kenzie Heeke (20:46.82) or senior Ciera Wright (21:10.42).
5A No. 1 Bishop Kelley edged Noble, though, on Wednesday for the state crown.
• Ekadis leads NHS boys: Norman High finished seventh overall at the 6A boys state meet, boasting three runners among the top-32 individual performances, led by senior Espen Ekadis.
Ekadis placed 24th at 16:56.74, just a fraction of a second behind the 23rd-place runner.
His sophomore teammate Phin Bonner placed 29th with a time of 17:04.96 and fellow senior Griffin Storm placed 32nd at 17:07.70.
Meanwhile, a pair of Norman High sophomores qualified for the 6A girls race. Chloe Soto and Emily Finocchiaro represented the Tigers, finishing 45th and 99th overall.
Soto completed the 5K in 20:59.59, while Finocchiaro was timed at 23:01.23.
• Extra points: Norman North seniors Josh Bennett and Daniel Jensen ran in the 6A boys race. Bennett led the two-man T-Wolf pack, finishing 81st overall with a time of 18:03.51. Jensen was 106th overall, checking in at 18:56.08. ... Little Axe senior Agustin Lopez and sophomore Halen Thompson finished the 3A boys race in 22:23.50 and 22:52.89, respectively. … Noble junior Brayllen Freeman and senior Austin Buff competed in the 5A boys race. Freeman placed 49th at 18:09.90. Buff placed 72nd at 18:44.58.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.