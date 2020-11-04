EDMOND — Jade Robinson finally had something to celebrate at the end of the high school cross country season and six runners to share it with.
Thanks to Norman North’s two top-11 placers and its five fastest times with regard to team scoring ranging from fifth to 34th place, the T-Wolves placed second overall at the Class 6A cross country state championship meet on Wednesday.
Robinson, a senior and three-time state qualifier, ended her high school career with a sixth-place performance, running her last high school meet in 19:17.84 and lifting her younger varsity teammates to a memorable morning at Edmond Santa Fe’s course.
“We would not have finished as state runner-up today without [Jade],” North coach Jonathan Koscinski said. “She is the heart and soul of this team. We go as she goes. … Because she did so well, everyone just fed off that energy.”
The exchange of that energy isn’t exclusive from Robinson to her teammates. Robinson also received a boost during Wednesday’s meet, which was originally scheduled for last Saturday before ice storms damaged the course.
Robinson qualified for last season’s 6A state meet, along with Olivia Van Hootegem and Meredith McAlester. The T-Wolves, as a team, did not.
Having a full group in Edmond was a major boost for Robinson, who ran alongside one senior (Van Hootegem), two sophomores (Devin Jansing and Stevi Johnson) and three freshmen (Kinley Kite, Ella Camp and Payton Fox).
“It’s just a different atmosphere when you run as a team at state,” Robinson said. “… We ran for each other and knew we were going to make the most of it.”
Soaking in that opportunity, Robinson wasn’t the only T-Wolf to secure a spot at the awards ceremony podium.
Kite placed 11th with a North second-leading time of 19:33.36.
As much as Robinson fueled her teammates, the senior credits her freshman counterpart for driving her.
“[Kinley] really pushes me,” Robinson said. “I always know she’s right there, so it just motivates me to go harder and to go faster.”
Robinson has enjoyed the young cast around her, as has Koscinski with the T-Wolves' future shining bright.
North will lose Robinson and fellow senior Van Hootegem, who placed 21st overall with a time of 20:20.04. The five other varsity T-Wolves gained valuable experience at the state championship course, which Koscinski hopes will serve them well for seasons yet to come.
“We’ve been talking about it for the last few weeks,” Koscinski said. “This is going to be a huge building block for the next few years for our team.”
How can North not be ecstatic with Camp, a freshman, finishing four seconds behind Van Hootegem and Jansing, a sophomore, roughly 26 seconds behind Camp to round out North’s five top-40 individual finishes?
The only downside for Robinson, who’s developed into one of 6A’s top runners over the past few years, is she won't be around to see her teammates continue to develop.
Although the senior said the program will do just fine without her — perhaps even win its first championship since 2013.
“I’m so sad that I’m a senior,” Robinson said, “because I know they’re going to accomplish so much.
“This is just the beginning.”
