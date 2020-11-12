For one year, every high school football program that wants to participate is in the playoffs.
The postseason begins tonight for those that opted in, which includes Crosstown Clash, a rematch between Noble and Piedmont, Little Axe taking on 3A favorite Heritage Hall and Community Christian … well, it advanced thanks to a forfeit.
Here are four things to watch as the postseason begins:
1. Noble gets another shot at Piedmont: Noble coach Greg George said his team will learn from its 29-20 loss to Piedmont the night it happened. The Bears will put that to the test against the Wildcats tonight when the Class 5A state playoffs open.
Noble heads back to Piedmont as District 5A-1’s No. 5 seed. The Bears are a different football team than they were in September. They were competitive against Piedmont for the first time, and they’ve hung in with a tough district that’s capitalized on some of Noble’s youth.
Beating a football team twice in the same season is no easy task. Perhaps Noble will get its revenge sooner than it could have expected.
2. Little Axe seniors end careers where they started: If you’re a fan of good stories, Little Axe’s seniors have a decent one. The same group that made it to the state playoffs as freshmen will finish their high school careers with another postseason trip amid a chaotic year.
Little Axe faces Heritage Hall, one of the favorites to take the Class 3A state crown. Speaking with coach Ethan Feuerborn, the program’s first-year coach, any postseason experience is still good experience. And Little Axe will be playing plenty of youth tonight against the Chargers.
Little Axe will put up its best fight, but if today’s game doesn’t go its way, the lessons it take might be more important for a program amid a rebuild.
3. CCS awaits its opponent: The Royals are in a better than most this weekend. While some teams will try to avoid a play-in round upset, CCS didn’t have to lift a finger to move on to the second round.
Marietta forfeited its playoff tilt with CCS, leaving the Royals to wait on the winner of Davis and Holdenville.
Davis (6-3, 4-2 District 2A-4) finished its season strong with a shutout victory over Marietta before beating Frederick in overtime.
CCS and Holdenville (2-4, 1-3 District 2A-3) played on Sept. 25 to open district play. The Royals won 41-8.
4. Clash, of course: For the second time in series history, Norman High and Norman North will meet in the postseason.
It’s bound to be a different game than it would have been Week 1. The Tigers, relying on a young starting lineup, have grown into a team capable of going to the wire of some of 6A’s top west-side programs (see Westmoore and Edmond Santa Fe). North, on the other hand, is looking to extend the momentum its built after a third-place finish in District 6A-I-2, losing just twice in league play.
