High school football: CCS overcomes early miscues to top Crossings Christian

Community Christian had a simple answer for Crossings Christian’s early success — give the ball to Reed Holland.
Holland had touchdowns of 32 and 58 yards against the Knights on Friday, helping the Royals win their season opener 35-20.
The senior running back missed all of last season with a shoulder injury. And his presence made all the difference in keeping CCS competitive early before the team took over in the second half.
“He was great,” said CCS coach Mat McIntosh of Holland.”One of the things that we knew as coaches is that he had all the talent in the world. Just a good hard runner. Fast, low center of gravity. … As we went through offseason and knew he was going to come back strong, none of our coaches were surprised of what he did tonight.”
The game could have unraveled quickly for CCS in the first quarter. The Royals turned the ball over on their first two possessions, and both came after entering Crossings Christian territory.
The Knights capitalized on CCS’ second turnover, turning a near sack into a 68-yard touchdown play.
Holland responded roughly two minutes later with his 32-yard score on CCS’ ensuing possession.
Crossings Christian’s passing game continued to hurt the Royals in the first half. The Knights took a 14-7 lead with 7:11 until half. But on the next CCS possession, Holland broke free for his 58-yarder.
The teams seemed poised to trade jabs all night. The Royals defense settled, however, in after the Knights’ second touchdown and put the composure McIntosh expects of his senior-laden team on display during Zero Week.
“The past few years, we have put a bunch of young guys on the field," McIntosh said, "and these young guys are a year older, so they just showed their maturity as football players and young men to shake that off and keep going.”
CCS’ other scores came from Boyce McIntosh, who had a pair of rushing touchdowns and a nine-yard toss to Charlie Peterson.
The Royals are 1-0 for the first time since 2016, and Crossings Christian is partially responsible for the drought.
The Knights handed the Royals season-opening losses in 2018 and 2019, which weren’t forgotten by CCS’ seniors.
“Our guys targeted this day,” McIntosh said, “and wanted to change the narrative about our football team, compared to their football team.”
CCS achieved its goal and secured a bit of momentum heading into next Friday’s home against Bridge Creek.