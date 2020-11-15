High school football: COAC unveils 2020 all-conference awards

The Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference announced its postseason awards on Saturday.
The league honored Norman North coach Justin Jones as its co-coach of the year recipient. Jones led the T-Wolves to a 5-3 record in the regular season after going 3-7 last season and 2-8 the year before.
Several of Jones’ players earned all-conference honors, including first-team selections Gabe Trevillison (running back), Walter Youngbear (offensive line) and Pierce Hassen (defensive line).
North quarterback Jackson Remualdo, receiver Luke Switzer and offensive lineman Jeremiah Tolefree earned second-team selections. Fellow T-Wolves Jackson Lancaster, Kam Washington, Zach Ivy, Carson Rector, Benicio Fuentes, Landon Lehenbauer, Brock Singleton and Caelin Hearne received all-conference honorable mentions.
From Norman High, receiver Jaden Bray, linebacker C.J. McClendon, defensive back Isaac Raymond-Brown, defensive lineman Willie Prince and defensive back Micaiah Bivines earned first-team selections.
NHS’ Jayven Jackson, Mario Sanchez, Aiden Rosales, Alexander Norris and Arturo Deloera received honorable mention.