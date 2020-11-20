High school football: Community Christian claims historic win, knocking off Davis

Community Christian gave every impression this wasn’t the first time it had hosted a state playoff game, let alone a program that had never won in the postseason.
Running away with a 35-7 win against a traditional power, such as Davis, will do that.
It’s a long awaited moment for CCS’ seniors, who were a part of a winless season as freshmen. The next two years, as their varsity opportunities increased, they made the playoffs but failed to get out of the opening round.
Behind a stellar defensive performance and junior Boyce McIntosh’s five touchdowns, two of which he threw to receiver Luke Ridgway, CCS finally earned its first state playoff victory since joining the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association in 2014.
“We thought this could happen. We believed this could happen,” CCS coach Mat McIntosh said. “We believed three years ago that good things were coming.”
Good things finally arrived Friday. And the Royals, now 9-2, made it look easy.
Late in the first quarter, Boyce McIntosh extended the ball to Reed Holland but quickly pulled it back.
McIntosh allowed the Davis defenders to bite on the fake handoff so he could walk into the end zone for a 12-yard score.
It’s hard to imagine the quarterback has had an easier time finding the end zone with zero defenders around to stop his opening score, which set the tone for the Royals’ four-touchdown triumph.
“We started out about as crisp as we have all year,” Mat McIntosh said. “Just really hitting on all cylinders.”
Boyce McIntosh punched in his next score from the goal line in the second quarter. And his third was a simple pass and catch to a wide-open Ridgway in the corner of the end zone during the third period.
His final two touchdowns came in the fourth, both of which originated from the Davis 1 and ended with Ridgway finding the end zone a second time and McIntosh trucking through the defense for his third and final rushing TD.
Davis’ triple-option attack didn’t have as much luck as CCS.
It helped the CCS defense was afforded two weeks to prepare for the run-heavy system awaiting it in Class 2A’s round of 32.
The Royals’ play-in game against Marietta was called off, pushing CCS into the next round. But Marietta, which runs a similar flexbone offense to Davis, already had CCS formulating its plan to stop the unique system.
Mat McIntosh was admittedly worried his defensive unit might be in for a difficult night as of this past Monday and Tuesday.
The Royals struggled with the nuances of the offense and lining up in the right spots.
“By Wednesday,” the CCS coach said, “they started to see it and do it. And [Friday], they did a great job.”
Following its historic win, CCS will battle Oklahoma Christian School (9-0) next Friday for a spot in the 2A state quarterfinals.