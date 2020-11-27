High school football: Community Christian falls to undefeated Oklahoma Christian in state playoffs

EDMOND — Community Christian could have faltered at any point Friday night.
The first quarter wasn’t promising for either side of the ball. The Royals missed a two-for-one opportunity to end the second quarter with a score and start the third with a fresh possession. And several second-half red-zone opportunities went to waste.
But CCS was in it for every minute against undefeated Oklahoma Christian School. The Royals’ (9-3) historic state playoff run just couldn’t go any further, ending with a 19-13 loss to the Saints (10-0) in Class 2A’s third round.
“We had three really good chances to score and we didn't,” CCS coach Mat McIntosh said. “But just to see their heart, it shows who they are. It's who they are, and it's what they proved when they were freshmen, playing on Friday nights going 0-10.
“They just don't give up and quit, and tonight was another example of that.”
The Royals had a chance with five minutes to play and a lot of grass in front of them to march down the field for a go-ahead score. The drive ultimately ended with an OCS interception after the Royals climbed back from a bumpy beginning.
CCS, making it as far in the postseason as it ever has, fell behind 13-0 after one quarter.
The Royals defense that shut out the Saints in the second half, making stop after stop, looked rattled out of the gate. Peyton McIntire punctuated a 2:51 opening drive to give OCS a 7-0 advantage. Less three minutes later, OCS went up two scores with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Denver Wilson to Collin Matteson.
The game seemed to be unravelling for CCS, which gave up another Wilson touchdown throw midway through the second quarter, but this time he connected with McIntire for a 20-yard TD.
CCS finally mustered a response, courtesy of senior running back Reed Holland, who bullied his way 23 yards into the end zone.
A 12-point deficit seemed more manageable. The Royals had overcome worse in less time. But something had to change after two periods.
“What we told them at halftime, especially to the seniors, is the only football they have guaranteed left is 24 minutes,” McIntosh said. “And they don't want to when it's over to feel like they coulda, shoulda, woulda, that it was something that they didn't give all their effort. They didn't give everything, and really beyond what they thought they had.”
McIntosh’s speech seemed to work.
And fairly quick.
Boyce McIntosh, the Royals’ junior quarterback, dashed for a 50-yard touchdown less than a minute into the third quarter.
The Royal defense shut down the Saints, giving the offense every chance to tie or take the lead.
CCS failed to break through, prompting an emotional postgame congregation of white jerseys.
Of all weekends, the Royals’ football program still had plenty to be thankful for.
From going winless as freshmen to 9-3 this season, CCS graduates a senior class that made three consecutive postseason appearances and won the program’s first OSSAA state playoff game last week against Davis.
McIntosh did his best to console each of his program’s new alumni.
“It's hard to even put into words how much I love these guys,” McIntosh said. “Been around most of them since they were in elementary school. We have senior boys that I was their third and fourth red flag football coach. … Being around them since that age, it's just hard to put into words what they mean to me. And, and I just can't really express how proud I am.”