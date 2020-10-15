OKLAHOMA CITY — Boyce McIntosh delivered one of those locker room speeches made for a movie.
The Community Christian junior quarterback said he was tired of losing. Tired of playing down to his team’s competition. Tired of he and his teammates quitting in the face of adversity.
CCS had been through this the week prior, losing to District 2A-3 leader Washington by four touchdowns. But against an old rival like Christian Heritage Academy? With major postseason implications? McIntosh wouldn't let it happen again, rallied the troops and CCS prevailed 22-21 on Thursday.
“We had a lot on the line,” said McIntosh, who finished with 187 yards on 19 of 43 passing and another 100 yards on 21 rushes.
“We have a chance to host a playoff game if we go and win the next few games. So to beat a rival at their place and possibly get the two-seed (in District 2A-3) if we do what we’re supposed to do was big.”
They just had to overcome a 21-0 deficit at halftime to get there.
The quarterback’s head coach — and father — Mat McIntosh said the team’s first half was the worst the Royals had played all season.
It was hard to argue the coach’s assessment.
The offense produced 120 total yards in the game's 24 minutes, and a first-quarter fumble picked up by CHA’s Tate Talley was returned 25 yards for the Crusaders’ first score. CCS gave up another touchdown less than three minutes later — this time CHA quarterback Cade Hale throwing a quick strike to Nate Nuthman for a 17-yard touchdown.
CHA posted another score before the half, and Boyce McIntosh was fed up.
"He goes to talk to us about how we have to fight for one another on the field, we have to pick each other up and if someone makes a mistake, you have to help them correct it, but you have to hold yourself accountable at the same time,” said CCS senior running back Alex Hoselton.
“We took that to heart.”
The Royals’ rally didn’t happen immediately. It wasn't until less than two minutes left in the third quarter that Boyce McIntosh rolled out of the pocket and found receiver Ashton Weber, who slipped through the secondary, for a wide-open reception. Weber then raced 61 yards for CCS’ first touchdown.
The Royals desperately needed the points. But the way it earned them might have been just as important.
“You can just see all our guys were like, yeah, we can do this,” Mat McIntosh said.
CCS didn't stop.
McIntosh dialed up an onside attempt on the ensuing kickoff and Hoselton recovered it.
Hoselton was instrumental to CCS’ comeback. Starting running back Reed Holland left the game with a rib injury in the first half. Hoselton was put in his place, rushing for 58 yards in the final two periods to take some of the rushing load off of his quarterback.
His special-teams contribution, however, gave CCS the momentum it was looking for.
His thoughts after picking up the ball?
“We’re gonna win the game,” he said.
CCS needed Hoselton to score on a 3-yard run on the subsequent offensive series. It needed Christian Heritage to fumble on its next possession. It needed Boyce McIntosh to march the Royals down the field and fight his way 11 yards into the end zone to make it 21-20.
It then needed its offensive line to give its quarterback a push as CCS went for the two-point conversion to take the lead. The Royals delivered on all fronts, especially an offensive line that redeemed itself after the first half and a defensive front that suffocated CHA late.
“Our line is continually getting better,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Harry Shuman. “… I definitely think we’re on an upward trajectory.”
Next, the Royals (6-1, 2-1 District 2A-3) are at Purcell at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22, so its celebration from Thursday will eventually have to subside.
But beating a rival? Like that?
"We could go 1-9 and if we beat CHA," Hoselton said, "the season would be worth it."
Good thing the Royals have more to play for.
Joe Buettner
405-366-3580
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.