Community Christian’s mission is clear: they want to be known as a good team.
It’s what coach Mat McIntosh discussed with his players all last week as the Royals closed nondistrict play with the OKC Patriots on Friday.
"We definitely knew that if we just did our part, that we would have a chance to win big,” McIntosh said.
The Royals did their part and locked in for a 54-0 win over the Patriots.
With a bye awaiting CCS next week, the program is 3-0 for the first time since 2015.
Not getting ahead of itself was key to getting there.
"All week and [Thursday] night before the game and again at halftime when we were up 33-0 at half, we kept reminding them that if we want to get where we want to go, how we compete on every down matters,” McIntosh said.
The Royals certainly had the balance they’ve been craving since their Zero Week opener against Crossings Christian.
CCS junior quarterback Boyce McIntosh threw for 413 yards on 29 of 44 passes for six touchdowns and rushed for another score.
Senior running back Reed Holland assisted the Royals’ blowout effort with 152 yards receiving on nine receptions, 79 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown reception.
Senior receiver Luke Ridgway had 101 yards receiving on eight receptions and junior receiver Charlie Peterson also had a touchdown reception.
Meanwhile, Josh Vordenbaum, CCS’ senior linebacker, paced the defense with 10 tackles and two interceptions. Peterson, who also plays cornerback, had two interceptions as well.
CCS is off until a Sept. 25 home clash with Holdenville for its District 2A-3 opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.