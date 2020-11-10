Community Christian's play-in round game against Marietta has been canceled, the school announced Tuesday.
The Royals were scheduled to open the playoffs at home on Thursday. Instead, they will advance to the second round following Marietta's forfeit and host the winner of Davis and Holdenville on Nov. 20.
CCS ended its regular-season slate at 8-2, finishing second in District 2A-3.
The Royals are coming off of a 35-28 loss last weekend to Perry, which filled in at the last minute when Lexington was unable to play its Week 10 game against CCS.
CCS has made the state playoffs the past two seasons, but its game against either Davis or Holdenville will mark its first time hosting a postseason contest since joining the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association.
