High school football: How COVID-19 impacts college football's busiest recruiting season

Following the first weekend of March, Westmoore quarterback Dayton Wolfe showed off what was supposed to be an eventful offseason.
The Jaguars’ star signal-caller posted photos from a recruiting trip to the University of Toledo, each featuring the rising high school senior donning a Rockets jersey.
It ultimately was the final recruiting weekend Wolfe — and the rest of the country’s aspiring college football players — was able to enjoy this spring before the NCAA suspended all in-person recruiting amid the Coronavirus disease pandemic.
Coaches can still contact players over the phone or through social media. They can pick the brains of high school coaches for who they should be after. And websites like Hudl.com make it easier than ever for high school prospects to curate highlight videos from their game footage to send to college recruiters.
It’s still a setback for high school football players, hoping to build momentum during one of the busiest college football recruiting seasons.
“Once colleges get done with their spring ‘ball practices, it's pretty much like full-speed ahead recruiting until May 30,” said Westmoore coach Lorenzo Williams, who played collegiately at Missouri.
The time would be now when college coaches are on the recruiting trail, paying visits to prospects in-person.
For players not as well known, in-person evaluations are crucial to making connections with coaches.
“It definitely has an impact,” said Josh Norman, Southmoore’s new head football coach and former NFL tight end. “Because there could be a guy who, who a coach likes on film, but just not quite sure that he's the guy. And then they see him in person and they can go, 'Okay, yeah, he's the guy.'”
The spring also affords players more convenient opportunities to make college visits. It’s a better alternative to playing a Friday night high school game and trying to visit a college campus the next day.
Prospective college student-athletes also rely on non-school camps. Wolfe, for example, was invited to compete at an Elite 11 regional event, which is a quarterback-specific development camp. On top of learning from some of the best football minds, it can be parlayed into recruiting attention.
The downside to not having that in-person exposure and reliance on game video from the season before makes it more difficult for college coaches to evaluate players.
Norman North head coach Justin Jones has coached his fair share of Division I talent; most recently, T-Wolves tight end Jake Roberts’ recruitment blew up last spring, allowing him to sign with North Texas later in the year.
Having an impressive final high school football season will be as important as ever with soon-to-be high school seniors not having the same perks as those before them.
“There's going to be some guys that are wanting to earn a college scholarship that missed an evaluation at a camp,” Jones said. “So, that's going to put that much more pressure and importance on what they do their senior year.
“It changes the game a little bit.”
While a potentially altered recruiting timeline could affect players, it will also take its toll on coaches.
Jones said the pressure will be on both coaches and players to secure their signing classes and spots, respectively.
Perhaps, the positive Norman takes away from this is the issue isn’t isolated.
“Everybody's in this situation,” Norman said. “... we’re not alone. The guys, who are supposed to have that opportunity to go and play at the next level, they will get that opportunity. Ultimately, just be the best player on your team and make plays during games.
“So, our guys are going to have that opportunity eventually. And they just need to make sure they're preparing themselves in every way now so that when that time comes, they can be ready to perform.”
