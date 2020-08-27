The wait is over. After all the hushed conversations and worries of whether or not high school football will be played in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the answer is yes — but with some changes.
Football returns Friday as Moore High faces Edmond Memorial, Southmoore meets Booker T. Washington and Westmoore takes on Midwest City.
Coaches from the three Moore schools agree that while there were challenges presented from the pandemic, tackling them was worth it.
The coaches stated that masks must be worn at all times when off the field, social distancing is always in play when off the field and limiting contact with one another as much as possible when not playing.
Southmoore coach Josh Norman is facing the pandemic in his first year with the program. He said the team, when presented with the challenges, were willing to do anything to ensure they could play.
“It’s just another challenge we have to overcome,” Norman said. “If it wasn’t COVID, it would be something else and we’re ready to overcome any challenge. ... We are just making sure we take every precaution possible to make sure we can play.”
Norman said it has affected how they practice.
“We make sure players are not around each other for more than 15 minutes at a time,” Norman said. “We do drills for 12 minutes, and then we break for three minutes. Every player has their own water bottle and we are taking all precautions possible. When we break, players stay 6 feet a part and try to limit any risk of a spread.”
This new practice routine of 12 minutes on 3 minutes off seems to be the new normal for all football coaches in the area.
CDC guidelines recommend not being in close contact with people for more than 15 minutes. The guidelines state that doing this greatly reduces the risk of spread amongst individuals.
Moore coach Brad Hill said that the pandemic has also changed facility guidelines.
“It’s changed how many people are allowed in the locker room and weight room at a time,” Hill said. “Our trainers have done an amazing job too in allowing us to easily adapt to these changes. It’s a challenge but we’re excited to play.”
Traveling poses the biggest challenge with social distancing difficult to achieve on a bus. Westmoore coach Lorenzo Williams said they will do the best they can.
“We will travel about the same but we’re gonna make sure everyone is masked up and trying to distance on the bus,” Williams said. “We’re going to try to get one kid to a seat and just do everything to keep everyone as safe as we can.”
This week will show the flaws and perfections within high school football’s plan to keep playing during the pandemic. One can only hope for the best as numerous schools have opted out of this first week due to COVID-19 outbreaks within their schools. But for the rest of the state, the season marches on.
