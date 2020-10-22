PURCELL — Josh Vordenbaum has no time to process the previous play, good or bad, as one of Community Christian’s myriad two-way players.
Vordenbaum plays center and splits time at linebacker and defensive line. So as CCS let an early lead over Purcell dissolve, the Royals senior constantly had to put the last series behind.
It's to Vordenbaum's credit he doesn't get too high or too low.
The up-tempo nature of both CCS and Purcell’s offenses makes his job(s) even harder.
“Don't tell my coaches, but to be honest,” Vordenbaum said, “I was exhausted.”
His efforts ultimately were rewarded.
Purcell threatened to force overtime with a minute to go in the fourth quarter, making it the Royals 22-yard line. Dragons quarterback Kody Kroth threw an interception to Vordenbaum, however, securing CCS' 28-21 victory.
"He was in the right spot and then made the play,” CCS coach Mat McIntosh said. “I'm excited for him. Just his work and what he's done allowed that to happen."
It was a fitting end to how the night started for the Royals defense. Purcell produced two trips to the red zone but came up empty points-wise possessions — what a difference both would have made to the final score.
Regardless, the Royals defense made the stops early that allowed the offense to get out to a two-touchdown lead at halftime. The first score came from Reed Holland on a 5-yard run 7:23 before halftime. CCS quarterback Boyce McIntosh snuck in another touchdown with 25 seconds to spare in the quarter.
CCS’ advantage disappeared in the third quarter when an opportunistic Purcell squad finally finished a drive.
Kroth found Titus Mason for a 25-yard passing touchdown with 5:17 left in the third quarter. CCS mishandled the ensuing kickoff and allowed Purcell to recover. Kroth struck again soon after, finding Mojo Browning for a score that tied the game.
“Last week, we were the ones fighting like crazy (to get the back in the game),” Vordenbaum said. “And it felt for a minute there like everybody had given up, and that's not our team.”
The Royals and Dragons traded punches in the fourth period — Holland scoring on a 48-yard run, Kroth hitting Hayden Harp for a 5-yard score to tie the game again at 21 and McIntosh willing his way into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown that ultimately put CCS ahead.
Next, CCS (7-1, 3-1 District 2A-3) hosts Bethel for its final home game of the regular season next Friday.
