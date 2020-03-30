High school football: Little Axe coach Ethan Feuerborn navigating unprecedented first offseason on the job

Had everything happened as planned, Ethan Feuerborn would’ve spent the spring finishing the academic calendar with Choctaw High School and readying Little Axe for his first season as the program’s head football coach.
Feuerborn met with his new players the day after the district officially hired him as outgoing coach Matt Lane’s replacement in early February. And he expected to see them plenty more between then and fall camp in August.
High school football’s normal schedule would’ve allowed Feuerborn to establish his culture, offensive and defensive schemes and relationships with his coaching staff and players through spring football practices and summer workouts.
Nothing is normal right now with the coronavirus disease outbreak, however, which forced Oklahoma’s State Board of Education to cancel all in-person teaching and extracurricular activities for the rest of the spring semester.
Feuerborn, a Washington, Oklahoma native, is taking the unique start to his Little Axe tenure in stride. He’s most worried for his newborn son and wife’s health through the pandemic.
As for his football program, he draws from his time with the United States Marine Corps from 2006-2010 to not get overwhelmed with the unprecedented hurdles he’ll face as a first-year coach.
“You have to improvise, adapt and overcome,” said Feuerborn, who coached Choctaw’s offensive linemen last season. “My philosophy is whatever is thrown at us, we're going to figure out a way to work through it and we're going to find a way to come out on the other side in a better position than we were before.”
Feuerborn’s timing with landing his first head coaching job makes his situation different than most. But he takes some solace that every program is trying to figure out its offseason the same as him.
He's seen plenty of coaches take to Zoom, a remote video conferencing application, as a social distancing-solution to hold team and staff meetings.
He figures Little Axe will employ similar services to conduct offseason business, but workouts will be trickier.
Feuerborn was looking forward to May practices, which are an essential ingredient to every program’s offseason, especially one breaking in a new head coach.
“Being a new coach and having a new offensive and defensive philosophy, it's extremely important to have [spring football] because those are 10 practices that you can have,” Feuerborn said. “You can lay the foundation of everything from how you warm up to how you block, how you tackle, how you carry the football. All those things that build up and really help set your culture initially.”
Feuerborn has received help from Matt Musteric, Aaron Crawford and Doug Farris — assistant coaches on Lane’s staff last season who are expected to return for the 2020 season — who helped conduct team workouts before schools were closed. And he’s enjoyed being able to spend more time with his family.
Feuerborn is excited to be around his program, which went 3-7 last season and is moving up to Class 3A this season.
He, along with the rest of the state’s coaches, just isn’t sure when that’ll be.
“It's definitely made us really rethink what we need to do and how we need to do it,” Feuerborn said, “to reach as many people as we can but also being respectful of people having to stay at home and trying to be safe that way. It really stinks not getting to be around the kids and getting to build those relationships, but it is all the best right now.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.