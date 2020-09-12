Football returned to Little Axe Friday after the team’s original opener on Sept. 4 was called off because of a district-wide, COVID-related halt on extracurricular activities.
The game marked the debut of first-year coach Ethan Feuerborn and served as the program’s Senior Night amid an unpredictable season, where cancellations are more common than ever.
Little Axe fell 25-0 to Class A’s Dibble in the contest, signaling an obvious gap in preparation between the teams.
“It looked like our first scrimmage,” Feuerborn said. “We turned on the film after the game, and it looked exactly like your film would look in your first scrimmage.”
Little Axe wasn’t able to hold any preseason exhibitions, while its opponents played a week ago in a tight loss to Minco.
The lack of preparation doesn’t make Little Axe’s transition year any easier with its installation of both a new offense and defense.
Despite the result, seniors Corey Shackelford and Andrew Hanna provided a few key performances for the team. Shackelford, an outside linebacker, finished with eight tackles, three for loss and two fumble recoveries, while Hanna, a safety that is used at times as an extra linebacker, had eight tackles, two for loss and a sack.
“They played lights out,” Feuerborn said. “Those guys had big games.”
“We did do some really good things,” he continued. “We saw some good stuff. We had some kids step up that we weren't really expecting to. ... we have some really bright spots, and of course, you wish you would have figured some of this out three weeks ago in your first scrimmage. But that's alright. It's all about trying to get ready for district play in a couple of weeks.”
Next, Little Axe plays at rival Bethel on Friday, Sept. 18, before starting District 3A-2 play at Sulphur on Sept. 25.
