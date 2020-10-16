Although Little Axe fell to its district rival Dickson, first-year coach Ethan Feuerborn believes his team is really close to breaking through.
Injuries and quarantined players have been the story of 2020 for Little Axe, and Friday’s game was no different as it lost 47-13 to the Comets.
Already on its seventh quarterback of the season, Little Axe’s starter Kolby Schuck went out late in the second quarter after a brutal hit.
“(Schuck) was a little woozy after a hit and I am overly cautious on that so we sent him to the paramedics,” Feuerborn said. “The paramedics cleared him and said he didn’t have (a concussion) but we weren’t comfortable putting him back in. I always err on the side of caution when it comes to kids and their health.”
Despite the loss of yet another quarterback, Little Axe’s hard-fought game led its coach to believe they’re only a couple plays away from a breakthrough victory.
“We’re half-a-step away, part of that is being young and inexperienced but we’re getting closer because early in the season we were two, three steps away so we’re closing that gap,” Feuerborn said.
Much like its first-year head coach, Little Axe is a young team that is getting their first taste of high school football.
“We play 10 or 11 freshmen and sophomores a night that get significant playing time or start for us,” Feuerborn said. “So it’s getting those guys reps, cause a lot of these kids didn’t even play football last year.”
The inexperience showed throughout the game, with two missed tackles in the backfield that led to costly touchdowns for the Comets.
The Indians gave up a 34-yard touchdown run and a 61-yard touchdown run in the first half, both of those easily had a chance to end in a negative gain for the Comets.
“We have to make those one-on-one tackles,” Feuerborn said. “We had our guys in spots tonight we just weren’t able to finish those plays. We had their quarterback and running back in the backfield several times and just couldn’t quite bring them down.”
The youth of their offense showed as well, giving up momentum on multiple series after strong drives down the field.
“Whenever you get that first down we have to get that momentum going, it makes the game a whole lot easier,” Feuerborn said.
Penalties significantly halted their momentum as well, especially on their first possession of the second half.
Trailing by only 13 points, Little Axe seemed primed to charge up the field and score before a big sack and a holding call dropped them inside their own 5-yard line.
Lining up in his own end zone, quarterback Hunter Henderson took a snap and immediately felt the pressure from the defense. Although he was able to get the ball off before being brought down, a holding call against Little Axe in the end zone resulted in a safety ending the momentum they came out with at halftime.
The Comets would score on the next possession making any chances of a potential Indian comeback slim to none.
Despite the loss, Feuerborn said his team is excited and ready to get back out their next week against Plainview and hopefully take that next half-step and get their first win of the season.
