A Moore High School football player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent by school athletics director Chad Mashburn to parents on Friday.
Mashburn stated in the letter, which was also distributed on Twitter, that all football players are to quarantine from school facilities for 10 days or be tested for COVID-19, provide a negative test result and not show any symptoms for 72 hours before returning to summer workouts.
We will post updated schedule by tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/BZXCvgDHbj— Moore Lion Football (@moorelion_fb) July 25, 2020
The guidelines are in accordance with the district’s athletic phase-in plan and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.
The team’s last workout was July 21. Student-athletes that opt to quarantine from facilities will not be able to return until July 31.
