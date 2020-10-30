NOBLE — Ardmore and Noble went back and forth in the first half of Friday night’s game, relying on different parts of their offense to get the job done.
The Bears saw their strength through the air and the arm of sophomore quarterback Colin Fisher. But the Tigers found success all night on the ground using multiple 'backs to run the ball seemingly unimpeded on their way to a 49-27 victory.
Just before the half, Noble (3-6, 2-4 District 5A-1) had the chance to score, but what could have been a long touchdown pass was called back because of a penalty. The two teams went to the locker room with Ardmore (3-2, 2-2 District 5A-1) leading 28-21.
While the Bears got the ball to start the second half, the momentum quickly swung to the Tigers. Dakaree Scott intercepted a pass from Fisher on the second play out of halftime, and Ardmore scored three plays later. The Tigers continued to build on their lead, pushing the ball on the ground.
“We can’t make penalties in tight ball games, and we knew this could be a tight game,” Noble coach Greg George said. “We let them get up a couple of scores on us, having to try to fight back. And that’s always hard to do.”
Ardmore’s running backs were able to move the offense down the field drive after drive, with Noble seemingly unable to stop them. Antone Scallion ran for 149 yards on 29 carries, and Donald May added 161 yards on 10 carries — including a 72-yard touchdown run. In the end, the two made up almost all of the Tigers’ 326 running yards.
While the Bears’ defense was able to make some big stops, George said the size of his players was partly to blame for their inability to stop Ardmore’s rushing attack.
“Defensively we’ve got to get bigger and stronger,” George said. “We’ve got seven guys in the box, three safeties, and they’re still able to run it on us. Not much more you can do then put seven or eight guys in the box like we did.”
George knows the Bears are a good team, they’ve just come up short in some games this season. This time around it was the penalties that hurt Noble the most. In addition to Fishers’ almost-touchdown pass, he had a few more throws that could have become momentum shifting plays but were called back because of penalties.
“We’re a young football team,” George said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids, and we’re little. We’ve got to learn to live in that weight room. If we don’t want this to happen again, we’ve got to live in that weight room.”
As a result of the loss Friday, Noble will have to travel when it plays in the play-in round of the state playoffs. And while George hasn’t written off this season as being over, he’s looking forward to the offseason with this team, highlighted mostly by current sophomores — including Fisher, who finished with 211 passing yards.
“We’ve got to learn from it,” George said. “Hopefully we learn from this year and take it into next year and be ready to go.”
