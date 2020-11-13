High school football: Noble's season ends with playoff loss to Piedmont

PIEDMONT — Noble’s season came to a crushing end as Piedmont’s flexbone offense proved too much to handle.
In their 35-14 loss, the Bears’ gave up over 250 yards of rushing in the first half alone, something coach Greg George said was ultimately their demise.
“You got to take your hat off to Piedmont. Those guys are good, coach [Jeff] Hall does a great job, but it just came down to the trenches,” George said. “Those guys are so big and they just wore us down. Defensively, we didn’t play as well as we played last time where we held them to about 190 yards the entire game.”
Due to Piedmont's run-oriented offense, the Wildcats managed the clock well, which did not favor the Bears.
“They got some big dudes over there, they keep doing it and doing it and once they get a lead they start milking that clock and you can’t let a team like that get up 21-0 on you,” George said.
Despite few highlights throughout the game, the tenacity of this Bears team showed as they never gave up — it just wasn’t enough.
Although their season might be over, George is looking forward to next year and what his team has to do to improve during the offseason.
The Bears will be graduating eight seniors this year.
They finished the season at 3-7 following their first-round loss in the playoffs.
“We got some great skill kids, but we got to have a great offseason," George said. "We have to get bigger and we have to get stronger, we have some big lineman coming up next year and some sophomores. We just have to get more depth. But that’s high school football. They’re great kids. If you get to do what you love everyday it’s not a job, and I always look forward to it."