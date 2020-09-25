The opportunities were there for Norman High to take its home opener against Yukon — there were just very few and it couldn’t capitalize on enough of them.
The Tigers (0-2) fell 28-14 in just their second game of the season and District 6A-I-1 opener.
“We've got to clean a lot of stuff up,” NHS coach Rocky Martin said. “We knew that they were gonna try to keep the ball away from us and were gonna manage the clock.”
Yukon did exactly that with its run-first offense that drained NHS’ defense for time-consuming drives and kept NHS’ high-powered offense from finding any rhythm.
NHS enjoyed a few bright spots. The defense made a couple of critical stops in the first half to keep the Tigers competitive early. And the NHS offense flexed every now and then with key performances from quarterback Tias McClarty and Taylor Harris.
McClarty and Harris connected for a 36-yard touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7 after Yukon opened Friday’s scoring on its third offensive play of the game.
McClarty finished with 56 yards on 7 of 16 passing. He made his living, however, on the ground.
The sophomore led the Tigers with 122 rushing yards. Harris finished with 27 yards on seven carries, while Edric Lambert had 25 yards on four attempts.
NHS didn’t go as much to its passing game, but senior receiver Jaden Bray, who’s committed to Oklahoma State, showed his ability as a kick-returner.
Yukon went up 28-7 late in the third quarter after possessing the ball for nearly the entire period. Following the Millers' fourth touchdown, Bray returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to put the Tigers within 30 yards of the end zone.
McClarty needed just two plays to get the Tigers back within two scores with less than a minute until the fourth frame.
While NHS’ comeback bid fell was derailed by one too many empty possessions, McClarty, who started his first game at Harve Collins Field, expressed confidence in where the Tigers are at.
“We're very close,” McClarty said, “very close to getting it all together.”
NHS will attempt to bounce back with a trip to Edmond Memorial at 7 p.m. next Friday.
• CCS cruises past Holdenville: The Royals are 4-0 after dismantling Holdenville 41-8 in its first District 2A-3 game of the season.
Community Christian went up 34-0 by halftime before coasting in the final 24 minutes.
“We felt very confident going into the game,” CCS coach Mat McIntosh said. “The first half was as good a half as we’ve played all year”
Royals junior Boyce McIntosh threw three touchdowns — two of which went to receiver Charlie Peterson — and ran for another two.
On defense, CCS’ Josh Vordenbaum led the team with 15 tackles and an interception for a touchdown. Safety Kallen Montgomery also had 15 tackles in the win.
CCS’ next district game against Crooked Oak has been canceled, but the Royals have agreed to play at Casady at 7 p.m. next Friday.
• Little Axe drops first district contest: Little Axe opened its District 3A-2 schedule Friday, losing at Sulphur 63-0.
Little Axe (0-3) returns home next week, when it will host Pauls Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday.
