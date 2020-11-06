Jackson Remualdo and Gabe Trevillison made it look effortless.
The Norman North quarterback and running back both had impressive performances in the Timberwolves’ 59-10 win over Southmoore on senior night and gave a fitting end to their last regular-season game at Harve Collins Field.
North (5-3, 4-2 District 6A-I-2) started quickly out of the gate, putting up 10 points in less than four minutes. Then Remualdo and Trevillison did what they’ve done all season.
They made big plays.
First it was Remualdo’s 80-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Dorney to get North to 17 points, a lead that would prove insurmountable for Southmoore (3-7, 3-4 District 6A-I-2). Then in the third quarter, Trevillison broke off a 93-yard scoring run after breaking out of the arms of some Sabercat defenders and finding plenty of room to run.
“We’ve been preaching for three years now about our program and what it takes to turn the corner,” Jones said. “Those guys are the foundational pieces to what we do.”
The senior pair led the Timberwolves, which finished the game with over 553 yards of total offense. Trevillison ran for a team-leading 189 yards of North’s 406 rushing yards, and Remualdo threw for all 147 passing yards the Timberwolves recorded.
In addition to the offensive success, the Timberwolves put together a complete game, Jones said. They made big stops on defense and held Southmoore scoreless in the second half. North also forced and recovered fumbles on defense and special teams to help build its lead. But the senior leaders on the offense were the key to North’s win.
Remualdo and Trevillison have put in a lot of work to get to where they and the Timberwolves are now. North was 2-8 their sophomore season and 3-7 last year, but Friday night’s game was emblematic of the growth the Timberwolves have had over the past three seasons, and it all starts with Remualdo, Trevillison and this senior class.
“They bought into the visions — the long term vision — that we had for our program of what we could be,” Jones said. “It’s a credit and a testament to them that they’re having the type of year that they are. With all of the excuses that we could have with the pandemic and everything else, (they) just come out here and let loose, have fun and play together.”
But the Timberwolves aren’t done yet.
In its first winning season under Jones, North's season will extend into the playoffs. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced earlier this fall that all teams who wanted to would get to participate in the postseason. Although the Timberwolves would have made it in, regardless of the rule change, with their top-three finish in the district.
“It feels good,” Jones said. “It feels like we’re finally getting close to turning that corner. Now it’s time to take the next step and play well in the playoffs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.