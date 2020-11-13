High school football: Norman North tops Norman High behind Remualdo's heroics

Less than a minute remained, Jackson Remualdo took the snap at the 1-yard line and after bouncing off the huddle of Norman North and Norman High players, he found his way into the end zone.
As the referee held his hands in the air to indicate a touchdown, Remualdo spiked the ball to the ground and jumped into the waiting arms of Timberwolves coach Justin Jones, as the celebration began.
Remualdo’s touchdown, and the resulting extra point kick from Will Sutherlin, put North up 35-34 with 32 seconds left in regulation.
But North wasn’t done yet.
On the ensuing NHS drive, Jackson Lancaster knocked the ball out of NHS quarterback Tias McClarty’s hands, Pierce Hassen picked up the fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
The North sideline ran toward the end zone and broke out in celebration as the win was all but sealed, as a wild game saw an equally wild finish.
“I think what you saw was … the pressure being released,” Jones said. “We’d like to be more disciplined than what we were there, but you know, again, those guys are 15 to 18 year olds, and even I lost my emotions there at the end.
“It’s just one of those you get the monkey off your back [moments] and you feel great about it.”
North’s 42-34 win over NHS is its first win in the playoffs since 2016 and its first win in the Crosstown Clash since 2017.
In a rivalry game, anything can happen. North and NHS showed that Friday night.
The Timberwolves (6-3, 4-2 District 6A-I-2) jumped out to an early lead and had the game in control for much of the first half.
Coming out of halftime, the Tigers (2-7, 2-5 District 6A-I-1) came to life.
Micaiah Bivines picked off Remualdo and returned the ball up the North sideline for a touchdown, taking the game’s momentum with him. Isaac Raymond-Brown’s almost touchdown return on a kickoff, Bivines’ stripping the ball from Brae Alonzo and recovering the fumble added to the craziness that was working in favor of NHS.
“In rivalry games, these kinds of things happen,” Jones said. “You gain the momentum, you lose the momentum, you gain the momentum. There for a long period of time we didn’t have any momentum.”
Throughout the craziness and the back and forth of the third quarter, the message on the sideline was “remain calm,” Remualdo said.
The Tigers finally took the lead with five minutes to go, but that left too much time on the clock for the Timberwolves’ offense and Remualdo, the senior quarterback who finished with 157 passing yards, 34 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
In last year’s Crosstown Clash, Remualdo led North down the field on the last drive of the game, but Raymond-Brown picked off his pass in the end zone to seal the game for NHS. A year later, Remualdo and North were able to hang on to the win.
“We just didn’t want to repeat last year,” Remualdo said. “We knew we had the game, and we just had to close it. We made it close at the end but we just never, never quit.”
The Timberwolves could have hung their heads when they fell behind, Jones said, but the way they fought back shows the toughness of this team.
“This playoff game wasn’t just a playoff game for us,” Jones said. “It was a rivalry game, which equalizes a bunch. I think the proof was in that. I think any fan that purchased a ticket definitely got their money’s worth.
"I’m just glad the Timberwolves came out on the right side of it.”