MUSTANG — Norman North's Gabe Trevillison made it look easy as he ran eight yards up the middle through a wide-open lane into the end zone.
It was the senior running back’s second score of the night in the Timberwolves’ 42-14 win over No. 4 Mustang.
North’s ability to run the ball was highlighted in Saturday's game at Bronco Stadium, as the Timberwolves (2-1, 1-0 District 6A-I-2) posted 373 rushing yards on the Broncos (2-2, 0-1).
North and Mustang both got off to slow starts, each holding the other scoreless in the first quarter. But Trevillison proved to be the spark the Timberwolves needed in the second quarter, finding the end zone on an 11-yard run and following that up with a 41-yard run on the first play of North’s next drive.
The T-Wolves never looked back.
“Gabe’s one of those backs, if he just gets a little bit of daylight then he can crease you for some big runs,” North coach Justin Jones said.
Trevillison finished the night with three touchdowns, accounting for half of North’s points. But that’s the type of play the Timberwolves have come to expect from him, Jones said.
Chapman McKown also played a key role in North’s run game. The sophomore running back contributed two touchdowns, including the Timberwolves' last score — a 40-yard touchdown run for a one-play drive.
Trevillison and McKown combined to produce 286 rushing yards, with senior quarterback Jackson Remualdo adding another 81 yards.
The lanes the two running backs were able to run through were courtesy of North’s offensive line — a group of players that returned this week after being ruled out of last week’s game by COVID-19 contact tracing.
“To have one day of practice really with that offensive line, which was this morning, and then to come out and play the way they did — really happy with that,” Jones said.
The difference the starters on the offensive line made in the game was obvious to Trevillison, who gave the offensive line credit for aiding his team-leading three scores.
“The holes were there compared to last week,” Trevillison said. “So I’ve just got to run through them.”
North also found success on the offensive side of the ball, holding Mustang scoreless until late in the third quarter. After last week’s 41-24 loss to Yukon, Jones said the coaches challenged the defense to execute the game plan this week, and the defense delivered.
But it was the offense that was the star of the show for the Timberwolves on Saturday, and North showed what it can do when all the parts of its run game are at full strength.
“We’ve got two pretty special (running) backs,” Jones said. “And then when you put (the starting offensive linemen) up front, with their physicality to go block and match guys up … that really opens up our run game, and that’s what makes our offense tick. Obviously right now I’m happy because we’re playing great team football.”
North returns home next week, hosting Class 6A-I's top-ranked Owasso on Friday.
Norman North 42, Mustang 14
North...0...14...14...14 — 42
Mustang...0...0...7...7 — 14
2nd quarter
North — Gabe Trevillison 11 run (Will Sutherlin kick), 6:06
North — Trevillison 8 run (Sutherlin kick), 0:36
3rd quarter
North — Jackson Remualdo 1 run (Sutherlin kick), 3:44
MHS — Tristen Russell 50 pass Jacobe Johnson (Chance Johnson kick), 3:00
North — Trevillison 45 run (Sutherlin kick), 1:25
4th quarter
North — Chapman McKown 1 run (Sutherlin kick), 7:49
MHS — Russell 27 pass Devyn Martin (Johnson kick), 4:27
North — McKown 40 run (Sutherlin kick), 4:08
