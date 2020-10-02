Justin Jones’ message to his players after Norman North’s 33-22 loss to Owasso was simple.
“I’m proud of you guys tonight,” the Timberwolves coach said.
Despite the loss, there were several positives for Jones and No. 5 North (2-2, 1-1 District 6A-I-2) to take away from the game. The Timberwolves were able to keep top-ranked Owasso (4-0, 2-0 District 6A-I-2) within reach from start to finish.
“I couldn’t have asked for anything else as far as the fight from our football team,” Jones said. “To come out here against the No. 1 team and really go blow for blow with them — I’m just really proud of that.”
While it gave up a few big plays, North’s defense kept it competitive. After giving up a quick 30-yard touchdown pass by Rams quarterback Austin Havens to start the district contest, the Timberwolves settled in.
On the next two drives, North recovered an Owasso fumble and forced the Rams to go three-and-out without gaining a yard.
The defensive effort wasn’t perfect, allowing two long rushing touchdowns of 47 and 31 yards each and another 30-yard passing score. But the Timberwolves’ defense is continuing to improve, and that’s what Jones is looking for. The closer score was also an improvement on North’s 52-13 defeat to Owasso last season.
“They’re playing physical, and they’re playing fast,” Jones said of the Timberwolves’ defense. “They’re not panicking. They’re getting calls, and they’re executing at a high level.
“And when we can do that as a defense, it gives our offense a chance.”
The Timberwolves’ offense had its opportunities late in the fourth quarter.
After sophomore running back Chapman McKown capped off a North drive with a 16-yard touchdown run with less than six minutes to go, the Timberwolves lined up for an onside kick. As a North player fell on the ball, the whole sideline leapt in the air.
North turned the extra possession into a quick score, with senior quarterback Jackson Remualdo finding senior receiver Caelin Hearne for a 33-yard touchdown pass. McKown ran in the Timberwolves’ two-point conversion try, and within less than two minutes, North had pulled within four points of the No.1 team in Class 6A-I.
“The thing our team’s doing is they’re playing well as a team, so they don’t really care who gets the credit,” Jones said of his offensive playmakers. “They’ve got a certain innate (characteristics) within them that they all want the ball in big time pressure situations, and that’s surely better than not wanting the ball.”
The margin wouldn’t stay narrow for long.
Owasso scored less than 30 second later. Remualdo led the Timberwolves down the field on the ensuing North drive, but the Rams held them at the 7-yard line.
The Owasso victory was all but sealed as Remualdo’s fourth-and-goal pass fell short with little time left on the clock.
“I’m not into moral victories,” Jones said. “I thought we came out here and fought well … We’ve still got a long season ahead of us.”
Next, North visits Moore (1-4, 0-2 District 6A-I-2) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.