For the last time until they eventually meet on a fall Saturday two years from now, Norman High’s Jaden Bray and Edmond Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron will go head-to-head at 7 tonight.
Bray, committed to Oklahoma State, and Shettron, to Oklahoma, are two of the best receivers the state has to offer over the next two recruiting cycles — Rivals.com ranks Shettron as Oklahoma's second-best prospect in the Class of 2022 and Bray as the state's No. 15-ranked prospect in the 2021 signing class.
First, Bray and the Tigers (2-5, 2-4 District 6A-I-1) hope to stun Shettron’s Wolves (6-2, 5-0), who lead the District 6A-I-1 standings.
A win wouldn't do much for NHS' postseason positioning — it's locked into the district's sixth position. Beating an Edmond Santa Fe team that’s yet to lose in district play?
That would still be quite the statement.
Feeding the ball to Bray, who’s accounted for 403 yards receiving on 24 catches and three touchdowns, would be a decent strategy in achieving that. Bray makes up for nearly half of quarterback Tias McClarty's passing yards (842) and touchdowns (7).
Shettron, on the other hand, leads the Wolves with 721 yards and 10 touchdowns in a heavier passing offense.
The team with the secondary that can better contain Bray or Shettron ought to be in good shape to exit tonight’s game with a win.
No matter what happens, NHS will have a playoff game to look forward to. While District 6A-I-1 is ordering its teams based on league standings, its cross district-partner 6A-I-2 is going off of coaches rankings.
So, if 6A-I-1’s standings and 6A-I-2’s rankings stand, Bray would get a chance at a different rival as NHS would face third-seeded Norman North next week.
• CCS’ district finale canceled: Community Christian won’t close its regular-season slate at Lexington as planned.
CCS’ Week 10 meeting with Lexington has been canceled. Instead, the Royals (8-1, 4-1 District 2A-3) will go on the road and face Perry at 7 tonight to close their regular season.
CCS has won three consecutive games since a 37-8 loss to Washington on Oct. 9, topping Christian Heritage 22-21, Purcell 28-21 and Bethel 27-7 to essentially lock up a two-seed in the Class 2A state playoffs.
CCS’ district opted for coaches rankings to determine its playoff seeding. The Royals have emerged as the second-ranked team in the district behind Washington.
While the coaches rankings force CCS to wait until Saturday to positively know its postseason position, they make it simple to determine who the Royals will face in the first round of the playoffs.
If the rankings hold, CCS will host District 2A-4's Marietta (1-5) in the play-in round.
• Noble off ahead of playoffs: The Bears (3-6, 2-4 District 5A-1) were expected to scrimmage Capitol Hill this week but the exhibition has since been canceled.
Noble, which lost to Ardmore a week ago at home, now waits for its postseason pairing. The Bears' district is sticking with league standings to determine its seeding, as did its cross-district partner 5A-2.
As it stands, Noble, as 5A-1’s fifth team, would head to fourth-seeded Woodward next week. Although, Piedmont, which faced Noble earlier this season, could jump from sixth in the 5A-2 standings to fourth with a win over Woodward tonight and an Eisenhower loss to Carl Albert.
• Home one last time: Little Axe (0-8, 0-6 District 3A-2) plays its final home contest today, hosting Madill at 7 after falling to Lone Grove 53-0 last week.
District 3A-2 and cross-district partner 3A-1 are both basing playoff seeding on league standings. As it stands, Little Axe would head to Heritage Hall, but could take 3A-2's seventh spot with a victory tonight.
